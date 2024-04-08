The parts of the UK where you can see the solar eclipse today

A partial eclipse will be visible in parts of the UK and Ireland today (Monday April 8) - Getty/iStock

Millions of people will witness a total solar eclipse today (Monday April 8, 2024) with the path of totality spanning a large swathe of Central and North America for the first time in more than 100 years.

But the eclipse, albeit a partial one, will also be visible in parts of the UK and Ireland.

Here is everything you need to know about the rare astronomical phenomenon which has been dubbed the Great American Eclipse, including where to see it, how to view it in the UK, and what time it begins.

What is a solar eclipse?

During a solar eclipse, the moon moves between the Earth and the sun, blocking the sun’s rays from reaching the Earth. During a partial solar eclipse the moon only obscures part of the sun, whereas during a total solar eclipse the sun is entirely blocked by the moon – cloaking the world in darkness and creating a ring of light (a corona) in the sky. Weather permitting, a significant band of Central and North America will witness a total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.

Solar eclipses are not as rare as you might think. Typically between two and four occur per year, but total solar eclipses are more rare.

During a total solar eclipse, the sun is entirely blocked by the moon - AP

When is the 2024 eclipse, and how long will it last?

The solar eclipse will take place today (Monday, April 8 2024) and will last two hours in total, although the spectacle will only last between one minute and four-and-a-half minutes in any given place in the path of totality, depending on where you are. It will first be visible in Mazatlán, on Mexico’s Pacific coast, at 11.07am local time (7.07pm UK time), while totality will hit US territory in San Antonio, Texas, at 1.33pm local time (7.33pm UK time). The event will conclude in Newfoundland at 5.12pm local time (8.42pm UK time). The place in the United States that will experience the longest eclipse will be at Radar Base, Texas, close to the Mexican border – here totality will last four minutes and 27 seconds.

Where are the best places to see the total solar eclipse?

The April 8 total solar eclipse will begin over the Pacific Ocean before passing over Mexico, the United States and Canada – the path of totality will have a width of 115 miles, meaning many millions of people could witness the spectacle. The US states that will experience the total solar eclipse include Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, while small parts of Tennessee and Michigan will also experience the eclipse. The total solar eclipse will also be visible in Canada in Southern Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Cape Breton.

The main North American cities that fall in the path of totality include Dallas, Indianapolis, Cleveland and Buffalo, plus Hamilton and Montreal in Canada. Places close to the path of totality will still be able to witness a partial eclipse, with a portion of the sun covered by the moon’s shadow.

Will the solar eclipse be visible from the UK?

The total solar eclipse will not be visible in the UK, although parts of western UK and Ireland could potentially see a partial eclipse just before sunset on Monday. Parts of the UK with potential views include Cardiff, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester, Liverpool and Leeds. This partial eclipse will last between 7.52pm and 8.51pm.

In Belmullet, Ireland, 44 per cent of the sun will be obscured, while Dublin will enjoy a 15 per cent partial eclipse. On UK soil, Belfast will see a 17.3 per cent eclipse, Glasgow will experience 11.2 per cent, while Liverpool will only experience 0.64 per cent of the partial solar eclipse. To view it, you will need to have a clear view to the west, and wear the appropriate UV glasses to avoid damaging your eyes.

When was the last total eclipse in the UK?

The last total eclipse of the sun in the UK was in 1999; however, many parts of Western Europe were affected by poor visibility due to cloud cover. People who gathered to see the eclipse from Lizard and Perranporth in Cornwall experienced the totality, as the clouds momentarily broke.

When is the next total solar eclipse in the UK?

The next total solar eclipse in the UK will be on September 23, 2090. Totality will be visible in Newquay, Plymouth, Southampton, the Isle of Wight, as well as parts of northern France (including Paris) and south Belgium. The next total solar eclipse in the US will be in 2033, but only over Alaska, followed by another in 2044.

The next total solar eclipse in the UK will be on September 23, 2090 - Getty/iStock

Can I watch the solar eclipse online?

The event will be live streamed by Nasa, featuring conversations with experts and close-up views of the cosmic phenomenon. The stream will begin at 6pm UK time and will end three hours later. You can view this on Nasa’s website. There will also be live coverage of the event on the BBC website.

What is the weather forecast for the solar eclipse?

Given that the event will span many hundreds of miles, from Mexico to Canada, the weather forecast will differ greatly across the path of totality. The Washington Post has a good tool showing the cloud cover forecast across the path of totality. Based on historic weather patterns, the southern states of the US plus Mexico are likely to experience less cloud cover. In the UK, the weather forecast is cloudy and rainy across the westerly areas where the partial eclipse could be visible.

What actually happens during an eclipse?

During a total solar eclipse, if the weather is clear, everything will become dark for a few minutes. The temperature will drop, street lights may turn on, and birds often behave unusually. Sun rays will appear as crescents – if you hold a colander out, little crescent shadows will appear on the ground. Some stars will become visible, plus planets including Venus (the brightest), as well as Jupiter, Mars and Saturn.

How can I view the eclipse safely?

It is dangerous to look directly at the sun with the naked eye – doing so can result in permanent eye damage. It is recommended that anyone viewing the eclipse does so using special solar eclipse glasses with a UV-ray filter. The American Astronomical Society has published a list of authorised vendors.

This story was first published in April 2024 and has been revised and updated.