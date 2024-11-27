After the Party: viewers react to 'dark' drama - is it worth the watch?

After the Party is Channel 4's latest import, with the New Zealand drama receiving acclaim from critics and viewers alike - with one reviewer calling it "best TV drama in years"

The story follows a woman whose world is rocked when her ex-husband - who she accused of assaulting their daughter's friend - returns to town, denying that he ever did anything wrong.

The show has an impressive cast, starring real-life couple Rings of Power star Peter Mullan and Black Bird actress Robyn Malcolm, and fans have taken to social media to discuss the show - with many complimenting Robyn's incredible performance as a woman losing courage in her conviction.

"The first ep of #AfterTheParty is an incredible example of both establishing a clearly defined character in the opening moments & starting the story right off the back of that," one person wrote. "It feels grounded, mature with a lived in perf from Robyn Malcolm- looking forward to see where it goes."

Grace (Tara Canton), Phil (Peter Mullan) in After The Party (Channel 4)

Another person added: "New Zealand drama #AfterTheParty on #channel4 is absolutely superb. #PeterMullan is his usual magnificent self but it's the actress playing his wife- #RobynMalcolm- who stands out. What an incredible performance!"

A third person wrote: "#AfterTheParty It is dark & and deals with the horrendous subject of grooming & sexual abuse. A selfless mother who does everything she can to protect her family."

After the Party poster (Channel 4)

Others binge-watched all six episodes of the show, with one posting: "Finished binge watching the thought provoking uncompromising New Zealand series," while another posting: "Wow! A must watch #aftertheparty very believable, great actors, very powerful."

So what is the show about? Robyn plays Penny, a no-nonsense science teacher who tells it like it is. Five years earlier, she accused her husband Phil of a sex crime at a party - and no one believes her. When Phil returns to town after five years, her daughter wants her to let go of her accusations.

Tara Canton as Grace in After the Party (Channel 4)

The synopsis continues: "As her old furies rise to the surface, Penny must decide what’s more important – the truth or rebuilding her relationships with everyone around her?"

After the Party is available to watch on Channel 4