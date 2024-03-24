Passenger, review: Happy Valley meets Twin Peaks in delightfully weird crime drama

On the beat: Wunmi Mosaku as DC Riya Ajunwa - ITV/Matt Squire

“This in’t Twin Peaks.” “This is not Broadchurch.” “It’s a bit f---ing better than Doc Martin.” You cannot fault the residents of Chadder Vale, the fictional northern setting for ITV1’s six-part thriller Passenger, for their perspicacity, nor the series’ creator for his cheek.

Andrew Buchan, latterly seen as Andrew Parker Bowles in The Crown and baddie Col McHugh in Better, is himself a Broadchurch veteran (he played grieving plumber Mark Latimer), and Passenger – his absorbing and accomplished screenwriting debut – is accordingly steeped in the lore of television mysteries, while carving out its own peculiar, unsettling identity.

When a girl goes missing, the panic is intense but brief – she soon reappears, seemingly none the worse. But Wunmi Mosaku’s shrewd cop Riya Ajunwa suspects foul play: why do people’s the bins keep disappearing? What’s with all the potholes, let alone the discovery of a disembowelled stag in the snowy, possibly cursed woodlands? Is there a connection to local anti-fracking protests, the recent disappearance of a Swedish girl or the vanishing contents of a delivery lorry?

Leading a rock-solid cast including David Threlfall, Daniel Ryan and Jo Hartley, Mosaku is wry, warm, flinty and effortlessly commanding, reminding British telly of what we’ve been missing while she has been gracing US small-screen blockbusters from Loki to Lovecraft Country. “You’re like Vera, boss,” reckons one of Riya’s greener colleagues, but Happy Valley’s Catherine Cawood is a more apposite if intimidating comparison: Riya is in the community but not quite of it, her dogged independence keeping her at a professionally useful remove.

Initially exasperated by the triviality of the job (“A cat with a cough? I was in the Met for 10 years”), she finds fear beginning to grip her when an unrepentant ex-con suddenly returns and the case gets ever weirder. The midsection sags a little, but Passenger wants for neither ambition nor ideas: the tone veers deftly from dark comedy to folk horror to backwoods puzzle box, touching on ecowarriors, left-behind communities (Manchester feels tantalisingly out of reach here) and the isolating, anxiety-inducing effects of the teenage addiction to screens.

Story continues

Crucially, it ends somewhere wholly unexpected – think Black Mirror adopting the guise of an ITV policier – yet just about plausible, confirming what we already knew: that the biggest monsters are human. And yes, Passenger does stick the landing, while leaving scope for another flight. Buckle up.

All episodes of Passenger are available now on ITVX