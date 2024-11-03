Passengers get one-off chance to ride 1950s buses

Passengers have the chance to ride on three classic buses from the 1950s as part of a special event in Suffolk.

Sunday's open day is running free trips from Ipswich Transport Museum between 11:00 and 16:00 GMT.

The three double-deckers have not taken passengers out as a trio since the 1970s.

Museum volunteer Owen Phillips said it was unusual for them to have survived because the fleet was not very big.

"They bring a sort of nostalgic pleasure," he said.

"It is the fact buses are open to everybody. They have never been an exclusive mode of transport."

The three double-deckers - the one, 16 and 24 - are all former Ipswich Corporation AEC Regent buses.

The number one bus was Ipswich's first motorbus in 1950.

Their paintwork is still in the classic green and cream colour scheme associated with the town's bus network.

At Sunday's open day, there will also be rides available on other classic vehicles on loan from other East Anglian museums and heritage groups, such as the Lowestoft Corporation, Eastern Counties and Hedingham Omnibuses.

Despite their age, all of the buses at the museum have passed their MOTs.

The museum has more than 100 major transport and engineering objects from the last 200 years and attracts about 10,000 visitors every year.

