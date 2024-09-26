Pastels For Autumn? Sienna Miller Just Showed Us How

As Paris Fashion Week hits its stride, the star power has been nothing short of a spectacle. Today, all eyes were on Chloé, where Chemena Kamali followed up her momentous debut last season with another slick collection. Last season, Kamali reintroduced the fashion world to boho chic, delivering airy ruffled chiffon, sweeping capes, and those now-iconic wedges. Leading the wooden-clogged charge in this free-spirited revival is 41-year-old actor Sienna Miller.

Arriving at the show, Miller deviated from the warm browns and polished leathers that dominated the previous collection, instead opting for a lighter look. She wore high-waisted baby pink suede trousers, complete with hip zip fastenings that echoed the spirit of the 1970s, pairing them with a voluminous pastel blue cropped jacket with puff sleeves, layered over a silky white blouse.

Taking her place in the front row – the very spot where last season’s moment unfolded – Miller offered a glimpse of the latest iteration of the iconic Chloé open-toe wedge, peeking out from beneath her trousers. For SS25, the leather crossover front strap has been reimagined in a more summer-appropriate, splash-proof beige.

Miller’s look paid homage to the carefree attitude of the 1970s but also underscored her role as a modern muse for bohemia style. Her choice of pastel hues and soft textures was a refreshing contrast to the more structured, tailored looks seen throughout the week, subtly reinforcing Chloé's design ethos of easy elegance. As the brand’s most prominent ambassador, Miller’s style continues to shape and define the new boho mood.



