Pattern Beauty’s New Hair Steamer Brings the Salon Experience Home

Tracee Ellis Ross's haircare brand Pattern Beauty is celebrated for creating products specifically for curly, coily and textured hair. Their latest launch steps into tool territory though, with the launch of their Hair Steamer. With it, Pattern is taking treatments that are normally done in the salon into the home.

So how exactly does it work? Steamers utilize steam to gently open the hair cuticle, which allows strengthening products like deep conditioners and masks to penetrate through strands and scalp more effectively.

The beauty of Pattern's steamer is that it has been designed to be lightweight, making it easy to use, and comes with interchangeable attachments for a range of do-it-yourself treatment. So whether you need a quick boost of hydration or a thorough deep conditioning session, you can do it all with one tool.

To mark the launch, the haircare brand is also re-launching its popular Transition Mask as the Breakage Barrier Mask, featuring a new look to match its new name. But rest easy, the formula remains true to the OG. Super hydrating and nourishing ingredients like manuka honey and white tea work to enhance hair softness, defining your curls even more. For best results, Pattern recommends teaming up the mask and the steamer together, of course.

The Pattern Hair Steamer retails for $169 USD and is available on the brand's website.

