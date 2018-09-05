Paul Pogba Reportedly Wants To Play For Zinedine Zidane At Manchester United

From Esquire

Paul Pogba is reportedly getting giddy at the idea of waving goodbye to Jose Mourinho and working under Zinedine Zidane at Manchester United.

Rumours abound that the former Real Madrid boss could replace The Surly One following his poor start to the season and public disagreements with the club’s board.

Pogba has clashed with his boss on a number of occasions, and revealed to the press last month that, “there are things that I cannot say otherwise I will get fined.”

And now the Metro has reported that the World Cup winner is hoping for the Portuguese’s departure so that he can learn from his compatriot and “hero”.

"Paul grew up with Zidane as his hero and would like to play for him at some stage in his career," said a source, via the Metro.

“He could have back at Real, but he felt he had unfinished business at United and there interest only came along very late in the day.”

"Paul has a similar all action style to Zidane and a lot of what he days was off the back of watching him and learning from him."

Working with latter-day Jose Mourinho – a man who seemingly spends his days seething in a hotel dressing gown – must be hard work, for the team and the board. But Zidane would bring his own challenges, like the inevitable mental breakdown that will come with watching Marouane Fellaini play football on a daily basis. We'll just have to wait and see.

