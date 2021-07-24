This exfoliating serum has been called 'magic in a bottle' — and it's on sale during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Looking for more beauty tips, trends and editor-approved tricks and recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

When beauty products reach cult status, you know they must be good. Thousands of people have to be onto something, and in the case of Paula’s Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant, shoppers agree that this is a must-have product for glowing skin.

The skincare staple has been praised for its gentle yet effective results, with thousands of positive reviews from customers to back up its claims. It's also included in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, which many Nordy Club members can already shop with Early Access, in a value-sized package that's ideal for those who can't live without this cult-classic product.

Beloved by shoppers and TikTok users, Paula's Choice Jumbo Skin Perfecting Exfoliant is a must-have beauty buy from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Image via Nordstrom.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $39 ($59 value)

The details

This chemical exfoliant uses salicylic acid to penetrate deep into pores and prevent breakouts before they happen. A common ingredient that’s found in many skincare products, salicylic acid also helps to exfoliate the skin’s surface and break up excess oil and dead skin cells.

ALSO SEE: 13 of the best SPF beauty products that will help protect your skin

Its formula also includes green tea extract for a boost of antioxidants and skin-calming properties. For best results, it should be used one to two times a week.

A favourite product among beauty bloggers and TikTok users, Paula’s Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant is an ideal choice for those with dull, oily or acne-prone skin.

“I’ve used this for about two weeks now and I can honestly not recommend it enough. Ten out of 10,” shared TikTok user Charley Bourne.

It’s also been given the stamp of approval from Dr. Muneeb Shah, a YouTuber and dermatologist with 4.5 million followers on TikTok alone.

Story continues

ALSO SEE: 8 of the best powder foundations: From natural to full-coverage

What people are saying

With one bottle of Paula’s Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant sold every minute, this skin-perfecting serum has earned an impressive reputation among its fans. Shoppers agree that while on the expensive side, this product is totally worth the investment.

It’s earned a 4.2-star rating on the Paula’s Choice website, with more than 3,400 customer reviews. On the Nordstrom site, it's earned a perfect 5-star rating from more than 30 customer reviews.

“The great thing about this product is the results are immediate. I don’t have a lot of hyperpigmentation, but the areas that I have are tough spots I struggle with lightening," one person shared. "A week in and already I see a difference. This is a keeper. Here’s to the flawless skin I work so hard on."

One reviewer called the exfoliant “magic in a bottle,” adding that it helped reduce the appearance of acne scars in just one week.

“This stuff is magic in a bottle. I had purchased the travel size and noticed a difference in my skin after 1 week. Using it every other day worked well for me. It took me about two months to finish it and I wasn’t able to purchase the full size immediately. My wallet was telling me no, but my skin was having none of it. A few weeks later my skin was back to its old terrible ways - closed comedones, redness, uneven skin tone, pores the size of moon craters, the whole nine yards. I have learned my lesson and will never be without this stuff,” they wrote.

Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada's lifestyle newsletter.

The verdict

Despite its stellar reputation online, no skincare product will work perfectly for everyone. Some shoppers with dry skin have reported that it made their skin feel even more tight after use, while some reviewers with sensitive skin said that it caused redness and irritation.

Paula’s Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant is likely a better choice if you’re someone who deals with oiliness or clogged pores, and you're looking to add some glow back into your skincare routine. At its current price of just $39 for a jumbo-sized bottle as part of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, it's a great time to trial this popular product for yourself.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.