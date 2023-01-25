Paulina Gretzky shows off her 'good jeans' in new sultry photo: 'The best genes'

Paulina Gretzky looks like "perfection" in a new denim-based outfit. (Photo via @paulinagretzky on Instagram)

Paulina Gretzky is embracing denim.

On Tuesday, the 34-year-old daughter of Canadian hockey legend Wayne Gretzky took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself rocking a rocking a denim outfit. In the shot, she looked away from the camera as she put one hand on the wall and the other on her upper thigh.

The model turned up the heat by wearing a pair of high-rise black jeans and showing off her bare midriff with a dark grey denim jacket. She also paired the look with a black and silver Prada necklace, silver rings and effortlessly wavy blonde hair.

"Good jeans," Gretzky captioned her post, along with a heart emoji.

Fans raved about Gretzky's steamy photo in the comments, with many noting her flawless beauty and genetics.

"Hot," wrote model Brooks Nader.

"Woo, these are good jeans and good 'genes'! You look great they look great!" one person commented.

"You mean 'genes,'" someone added.

"Perfect side profile," a fan chimed in.

"Hair wow," another replied, along with a heart eyes emoji.

"Perfection," someone penned, alongside a flame emoji.

Last week, Gretzky showed off another sultry look on Instagram, letting fans know she's "supermodel material."

In her snap, the mom-of-two hid her eyes under a white baseball hat and rocked a black bikini with a white shirt, drawing all her fans' eyes to her toned body. Gretzky also let her wavy blonde locks fall long over her shoulders, and looked gorgeous with a makeup-free look to complete the outfit.

"Ttyl," she wrote in her caption.

Hundreds of fans also showed their love for the influencer in the comments of that post.

"Wow, wow, wow," one fan replied.

"Supermodel material. She's a stunner!" raved another.

"It pays to play golf," someone joked.

"Wow...top model material," wrote a fan.

"Go off, Paulina," another chimed in.

