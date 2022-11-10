Paulina Gretzky shares new photos from her lavish bridal lunch

Paulina Gretzky (centre) shared photos from her glamorous bridal lunch with her friends on Instagram. (Photo via Instagram/paulinagretzky)

Paulina Gretzky is back with more throwbacks from her lavish wedding.

On Wednesday, the model shared a series of photos from her bridal lunch on her Instagram stories, giving her one million followers an inside look into her special day.

In April, the 33-year-old tied the knot with pro golfer Dustin Johnson at the Blackberry Farm resort in Tennessee after being engaged for nine years.

To begin, the mother-of-two shared a snap of a gorgeous dock complete with white chairs and an overhead canopy, which floated atop a peaceful lake.

The words "Bridal Lunch 4/22/22" appeared on the screen in reference to the date the luncheon took place.

Paulina Gretzky gets her makeup done by Mario Dedivanovic. (Instagram/paulinagretzky)

Next, the "Grown Ups 2" alum posted a photo of renowned makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic putting the finishing touches on her glamorous look, which featured flawless skin, full pink lips and a sultry smoky eye.

After, the daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky held a glass of rosé while rocking oversized sunglasses and a white satin dress complete with glitzy embellishments. She smiled while her lunch guests sat at a table behind her.

Lastly, Gretzky posted two fun images of her and her friends enjoying their lunch together, as well as photos of the venue complete with bright fuchsia flowers and sparkly disco balls that hung from the ceiling.

Paulina Gretzky held her bridal lunch on April 22, 2022. (Photo via Instagram/paulinagretzky)

Earlier this week, Gretzky gave fans another behind-the-scenes look at her nuptials, this time from her wedding rehearsal.

In one of the snaps, Paulina donned an embellished mini dress and beamed while her now-husband helped her get into a golf cart.

She also shared a photo of her and Johnson's two sons, Tatum, 7, and River, 4, who looked adorable in matching blue button-up shirts.

Later in the evening, the boys had fun in the photo booth, evidenced by a series of photos of them making funny faces.

Gretzky concluded by sharing images of the venue, where the table was elegantly laid in gold and white and topped off with candles and white tulips.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.