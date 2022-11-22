Paulina Gretzky sparkles in sequinned mini dress: 'Stunning'

Paulina Gretzky poses in plunging, blue sequinned mini dress via Instagram/ @paulinagretzky

Paulina Gretzky is dressed to the nines.

On Monday, the 33-year-old daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky took to Instagram to share a carousel of stunning photos. In the pictures, she posed in her home ba, wearing a sequinned royal blue halter mini dress, paired with silver sequinned high-heeled mules.

"After hours," she captioned the post for her more than 950,000 followers, alongside a heart emoji.

In the comments, fans quickly swooned over Gretzky's daring look.

"Wow, this dress on you," one person commented, while another fan added, "Probably one of the finest women in North America."

"Absolutely stunning," someone else wrote.

One Instagram user commented: "All class," with a fire emoji.

"Incredibly stunning," added another, while one fan penned, "You are gorgeous!"

This isn't the first time that Gretzky has opted for a shimmery dress with a deep neckline. Back in April, Gretzky tied the knot with her husband, pro golfer Dustin Johnson, in a semi-sheer, sparkly, plunging Vera Wang wedding gown.

The pair had been engaged for eight years and have two sons together: Tatum, 7 and River, 5. The couple said "I do" at a five-star hotel in Walland, Tenn.

Vera Wang herself also shared the photos of the newlyweds, with the caption: "Mood. Sheer romance. Love you guys! Congratulations!"

Additionally, Gretzky shared a short clip showing off her bridal makeup, courtesy of renowned celebrity makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic.

"A real artist," she captioned the clip, to which fans responded with comments including, "That dress and whole look is everything," and "@makeupbymario killed this look!"

Gretzky's bridal look was met with praise from fans who loved the dress.

"Gorgeous bride," one Instagram user wrote. "Congratulations!"

"Gorgeous dress...Vera Wang is incredible. Congratulations to you both," penned another.

"Dream dress," a fan wrote, while another added, "I’ve been dying to see your dress. Absolutely ravishing!

"So pretty!" another commenter shared. "Perfection. Congratulations. The details were everything!"

"The classic sheer wedding dress!" someone else chimed in.

