Paulina Gretzky shares photos from dad Wayne's birthday trip to watch the AFC Championship. What to know about Paulina, Trevor & the rest of the Gretzky family

The NHL legend shares five children with wife Janet Jones Gretzky, and they're currently grandparents to five grandchildren.

Paulina Gretzky documented her family's luxe trip to Kansas City, Mo. to celebrate her father, Wayne Gretzky's birthday. On Sunday, the model and members of her famous family travelled to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. to watch the Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills and secure their spot in the Super Bowl.

The eldest Gretzky child shared video from the family's flight via private jet decked out in balloons and banners in honour of the hockey legend's 64th birthday. She also shared a sweet throwback photo of herself as a toddler and her parents with the caption, "Happy birthday to the best dad. Love you forever. [Love] your Magoo."

Paulina Gretzky shared a throwback photo to Instagram to celebrate her father's birthday. (Image via Instagram/@paulinagretzky)

Paulina's Instagram stories were full of video and photos from the outing, including several snaps of herself decked out in Buffalo Bills apparel.

Paulina Gretzky wore Buffalo Bills apparel during a trip to Kansas City, Mo. with family to watch the Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC Championship. (Images via Instagram/@paulinagretzky)

Gretzky's wife, Janet, also shared a tribute to her husband via social media with the caption: "Happy Birthday to the 'Greatest One' in every way! You continue to be a very 'Special One' to all of us. We all love you."

Gretzky reportedly lives in North Palm Beach, Fla. with his wife, Janet Jones Gretzky, who he's been married to since July 16, 1988. Together, the couple have five children: Daughter Paulina born in 1988, followed by sons Ty in 1990, Trevor in 1992 and Tristan in 2000. Their second daughter and youngest child, Emma, was born in 2003.

So, who exactly are Wayne's five kids? Are the rest of the Gretzky family also doing big things? Here's what we know about all of Wayne's five children.

Paulina Gretzky, 36

Pro-golfer Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky share two children together. (Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living)

The eldest out of the five kids, Paulina Mary Jean Gretzky was born on Dec. 19, 1988. Like her mother, Paulina took up acting, where she starred in films like like Fame (2009), Grown Ups 2 (2013) and Guns, Girls and Gambling (2012).

But on top of a film career, she's spent time modelling and growing a large social media following, where she boasts more than one million followers on Instagram. Singing and song-writing, however, was always one of her biggest passions.

In a 2012 interview with Complex, she shared she studied opera at Michigan's Interlochen Center for the Arts. Paulina also added the music she had been working on at the time was "very pop mainstream," a shift from her original goal of emulating singers like Avril Lavigne and Gwen Stefani.

In 2009, Paulina met her now-husband, six-time World Golf Champion Dustin Johnson. The pair only began dating in 2013, and ended up getting engaged seven months later. On April 23, 2022, they tied the knot in Tennessee. The couple have two sons together: Tatum, who was born on Jan. 19, 2015, and River Jones, who was born on June 12, 2017.

Last year, Paulina spoke to KIND Magazine about how her parents influenced her relationship with Johnson: "The way he [Wayne] loves my mom and respects her is a huge part of everything and not just for me, but for all of us kids," Paulina told the Canadian lifestyle magazine. "It's the same way my dad is with Dustin and how he is with all his grandkids. Both of my parents set an amazing example and it comes down to paying attention and treating each other kindly."

Ty Gretzky, 34

Ty Gretzky shares two daughters with wife Sara. (Photo via @tygretzky on Instagram)

The eldest Gretzky son, Ty, was born on July 9, 1990, and has since kept a relatively low profile compared to his siblings. But, like his dad, hockey became a large part of his life — and it was something the father-son duo bonded over.

"He was my hockey guy. He loves hockey," Wayne shared on a 2021 episode of "The Steam Room" podcast. "We do hockey camps all over North America. He is one of my best friends and I love it."

In 2014, they both founded The Gretzky Hockey School, which trains youth athletes using the "same foundation and habits implemented by Grandpa Walter teaching Wayne and the kids growing up," according to its website.

On Feb. 29, 2020, Ty married his wife, Sara, in a modern Gatsby-style wedding in Brooklyn. The following October, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Sicily Marie. In May 2023, they welcomed their second daughter, Vienna Leone.

Trevor Gretzky, 32

Trevor Gretzky is the third child of Wayne and Janet. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Wayne and Jones Gretzky welcomed their second son, Trevor, on Sept. 14, 1992. Like his siblings, he took a liking to sports and eventually signed with the Chicago Cubs in 2011, playing for the baseball team's minor league as well as the Los Angeles Angels.

Back then, having a professional athlete as a dad certainly helped with his own career. In 2015, Trevor explained to the Associated Press that his father "knows a lot about baseball" and taught him "pretty much everything I know about the game."

In 2016, Trevor decided to opt out of the sports world in exchange for show business. Based in Los Angeles, the actor and producer has worked on films like "Mile 22," "Apex" and "American Siege."

Trevor confirmed his engagement to now-wife Ashley in 2023. In April of that year, he shared a video on Instagram of his proposal, where he got down on one knee amongst both of their families. The couple welcomed their daughter, Phoenix Shiloh, that same year on July 28.

Tristan Gretzky, 24

Tristan Gretzky (far left) poses with his mother Janet and brother Ty at "The Sound And The Fury" premiere in 2014. (Photo by Jeff Vespa/WireImage)

Wayne retired on April 18, 1999, and less than a year later on Aug. 2, 2000, he and Jones Gretzky welcomed their third son, Tristan. While his siblings took up sports like hockey and baseball, Tristan opted to become a golfer, where he played on the Pepperdine University men's team while studying at the school. At the time, he said "my life goal is to be on the PGA Tour" and he was "looking forward to spending the next couple of years grinding" with the school's other players and coaches.

However, Tristan eventually transferred to New York University, where he said he picked the school because of the "unlimited opportunities in the city while being able to compete in the sport I love with an amazing golf coach leading the team."

Tristan also took up a bit of acting like his mother and older brother Trevor. He starred in the 2006 film "Two Tickets to Paradise," alongside "How I Met Your Mother" actress Ashley Williams and "General Hospital" actor Ryan Paevey.

Emma Gretzky, 21

Emma Gretzky is the youngest of the Gretzky siblings. (Instagram/@emiliagretzky)

The youngest of the Gretzky siblings, Emma, was born on March 28, 2003. She's currently a student at Southern Methodist University (SMU), where she's part of the school's tennis team.

In 2019, Wayne told the Ventura County Star his youngest daughter started the sport a bit late, picking it up at age 12 and a half. However, he noted that was fine since training to become an athlete is "a marathon, not a sprint."

"If you enjoy it, and work hard, and continue to progress, good things can happen," he added. "For us, as parents, our goal for Emma is to love it and keep working hard at it, because it's a huge commitment. Tennis is three, four, five hours a day of cardio. It's a little bit different and unique."

Emma regularly posts on Instagram, where she boasts more than 24,000 followers. She has also been in a relationship with SMU football player Stone Eby for more than a year. Like her family, she's also dabbled in acting, where she starred in the 2013 thriller "Palo Alto," featuring James Franco and Emma Roberts.

Who are Wayne Gretzky and Janet Jones Gretzky's grandchildren?

Paulina, Ty and Trevor have a total of five kids, who are the grandchildren of Wayne and Jones Gretzky. (Photos via Instagram)

While Wayne and Jones Gretzky both share five children together, they're also currently grandparents to five grandchildren. Three of their eldest kids have welcomed their own children into the world, expanding the Gretzky family to include numerous loved ones.

Paulina and husband Dustin Johnson currently have two sons together, including 10-year-old Tatum and seven-year-old River. Their birthdays are on Jan. 19, 2015 and June 12, 2017, respectively.

Wayne and Jones Gretzky's second eldest child, Ty, also shares two daughters with his wife, Sara. They welcomed three-year-old Sicily in October 2021 and one-year-old Vienna in May 2023.

Finally, middle child Trevor shares one daughter with his wife, Ashley. The couple welcomed Phoenix, who just turned two, on July 28, 2024.

