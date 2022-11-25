Paulina Gretzky shares heartwarming family snaps from U.S. Thanksgiving dinner

Paulina Gretzky shared some footage of her family's Thanksgiving feast on Thursday. (Photo via @paulinagretzky on Instagram)

Paulina Gretzky is getting some quality family time.

The 33-year-old shared several photos and videos on Thursday from her family's U.S. Thanksgiving dinner, showing off her loved ones, stunning decorations and a mouthwatering feast. In her Instagram Stories, Gretzky tagged event planning company Chic Palm Beach, which decorated the family's dinner table for the holiday.

For the Thanksgiving feast, Gretzky wore a brown strapless satin jumpsuit featuring feathers at the hem. She paired the look with open-toe heels and a gold rhinestone choker necklace, while letting her straight hair fall over her shoulders.

Paulina Gretzky (left) posed with her best friend, Kristina Melnichenko, for Thanksgiving. (Photo via @paulinagretzy on Instagram)

In a few of the selfies, Gretzky posed alongside her close friend, Kristina Melnichenko. In the past, the two of them have travelled to various countries together, including Saint Barthélemy and the Bahamas.

For the event, Melnichenko wore a white buttoned shirt underneath a beige mini dress. She paired the look with strappy open-toe heels, leaving her curtain bangs naturally flow over her shoulders.

Gretzky (right) and Melnickenko are close friends, and have frequently travelled together. (Photo via @paulinagretzky on Instagram)

Paulina also posed alongside several family members, including her mother, Janet Jones Gretzky, as well as Emilia Gretzky and Sara Gretzky.

Posing outside beside a light-up sign that says "thankful," the women were joined by a couple of kids, including Sara and Ty Gretzky's daughter.

In Paulina's photo, Janet wore a multi-coloured long-sleeve flowing dress, paired with white chunky boots and a gold watch. Sara rocked a black long turtleneck with white pants and open-toe heels, while Emilia stunned wearing a white oversized sweater, white skirt and black chunky Gucci loafers.

Paulina spent Thanksgiving around her family, including her mother, Janet Jones Gretzky, as well as Sara and Emilia Gretzky. (Photo via @paulinagretzky on Instagram)

For their dinner, the Gretzky family enjoyed a lavish feast and gorgeous venue for Thanksgiving.

Paulina posted several photos of the family's meal, which included various pies, turkey and stuffing, to which the family enjoyed the meal near a poolside outdoor dining table.

Paulina Gretzky shared a few photos of her family's Thanksgiving venue and dinner. (Photos via @paulinagretzky on Instagram)

Paulina, who's one of five of Wayne Gretzky's children, often shows her love for her family on social media.

Back in March, she posted a photo from a birthday dinner held for her sister, Emilia, where the two kids posed with their father.

"Happy birthday, lil' sis," Paulina captioned the photo. "We love you so much."

Fans showed their love for the family in the comments of the post.

"Sweet pic!" one person said.

"The G.O.A.T. and his girls!" another person added.

"Wow!! Lil' sis is stunning!!!" one fan wrote.

"What a beauty of a fam," another chimed in.

