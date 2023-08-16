Paulina Porizkova pens heartfelt message about finding love 'exactly at the right time'

Paulina Porizkova pens heartfelt message about finding love at "exactly" the right time via Instagram/ @paulinaporizkova

Paulina Porizkova is opening up about her romance with Jeff Greenstein.

In a heartwarming Instagram post, the 58-year-old supermodel shared a set of photos of herself sweetly posing alongside her television writer boyfriend, 60.

Alongside the snaps, Porizkova shared insight into her love story with Greenstein, proving that timing really is everything.

"We hold each other all night. Tightly, interwoven, clutching one another — not like drowning people — but like two people who can’t believe their luck," she gushed over her relationship.

The couple's affectionate relationship doesn't end when they wake up. Porizkova revealed, "We both wake during the night and snuggle in closer. Overwhelmed by gratitude that the other exists, and that we met."

The "No Filter: The Good, the Bad and the Beautiful" author explained while she and Greenstein wish they could have met earlier and have discussed hypothetically meeting at different times in their lives, she knows they met at the perfect time.

"We wish we had met earlier. Much earlier," Porizkova wrote. "We talk about scenarios when we meet as 18 and 19, or in our 30s."

"When we unravel these wistful thoughts, we find we met exactly at the right time. Because time is what has made us perfect for one another right now," the anti-ageism advocate concluded.

In the comments, fans swooned over the happy couple and applauded Porizkova's perspective on timing.

"Why did this make me cry? Good happy tears and because I know this feeling," an Instagram user shared.

"Omg, this is incredible!" another fan commented, while someone else added, "Well said."

"This is so beautiful stated, and more importantly, so healthily understood. You guys [are] an incredible couple, I think you both found your soulmate. Elated for you both," someone else weighed in.

"Can completely relate," commented another.

In June, Porizkova shared an inspiring message with her Instagram followers about finding love and dispelling age-related stereotypes alongside a photo of the pair locking lips.

"Meeting my equal. Meeting someone who loves history as much as I do. But also wants to make new discoveries," she wrote.

"Someone who is confident with who they are and where they are at — but can be as utterly goofy as me. That’s incredible."

