Paulina Porizkova embraces 'imperfections' with makeup-free selfie

The 58-year-old model revealed she isn't always the "glamorous creature" she portrays on social media.

Paulina Porizkova stunned fans in a makeup-free selfie paired with message about embracing 'imperfections' with her partner, Jeff Greenstein. (Instagram/ @paulinaporizkova)

Paulina Porizkova is embracing imperfection.

On Friday, the supermodel took to Instagram with a sun-kissed, makeup-free selfie paired with a message about the "stripping away of layers" within her relationship with Jeff Greenstein.

In the caption, the 58-year-old revealed she isn't always the "glamorous creature" she portrays on social media, especially first thing in the morning on a humid summer day.

"Lest you think I’ve become this new glamorous creature with a permanent sunny smile and flowing hair — this is what I actually look like, in the morning, bleary eyed, no makeup in Atlanta heat and humidity," Porizkova penned before explaining the reason for her visit to Georgia, U.S.

"I’m here for a book event, but also, just as importantly, to hang out with Jeff’s family and take in the scenes of his childhood," she wrote.

Porizkova revealed her and Greenstein's visit to his hometown has been "very emotional at times," due to facing the environment where his "childhood trauma" took place.

In the spirit of authenticity, Porizkova decided it was the perfect time to share the photo.

"It's a kind of emotional stripping away of layers, of showing one another our true faces, our bare bones, imperfections and all. So while I am it, this is what it looks like today," she concluded.

In the comments, fans praised her "realness" and applauded Porizkova for being such a supportive and thoughtful partner.

"I love all of your realness. I wanna be just like you when I reach your age," a fan wrote. "You're such an inspiration, and it seems like you're an incredibly thoughtful partner!"

"Glam or no glam, you are a showstopper," someone chimed in.

Another person added: "Real is beautiful. You inspire more women than you can imagine. Thankful for you."

"This is your best look! Glowing skin and all," a commenter shared.

In a heartwarming Instagram post last month, the anti-ageism advocate shared a snap with Greenstein, paired with a caption about finding love and dispelling age-related stereotypes.

"This is what my life is right now," she shared alongside a photo of the pair locking lips.

"Meeting my equal. Meeting someone who loves history as much as I do. But also wants to make new discoveries," she wrote.

"Someone who is confident with who they are and where they are at — but can be as utterly goofy as me. That’s incredible."

