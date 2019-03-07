Paulo Avelino assures well-being following accident

7 Mar – Paulo Avelino recently assured that he is doing fine following his previous accident.

The actor, who shared his well-being on social media recently, admitted that he did dislocate his right shoulder in a crash.

"Tuason Racing and the event organisers immediately rushed me to the hospital where they were able to pop my shoulder back in (hurt even more) but immediately felt relief over my right shoulder. Upon checking the extent of the mobility of my shoulder I asked if I could go back to the track and after going for a few laps, Voila! I am still fully capable of riding, but definitely at a slower pace due to minimal discomfort on my right shoulder," he wrote.

Avelino also enthused that he was able to finish level 3 and 4 of his California Superbike School Philippines' (CSSPH) course for this year despite the accident.

"Sometimes we just have to slow down, assess what we've been doing wrong, swallow your pride and accept our mistakes. Then finally, come out as a better person. Full speed ahead!" he added.

He also hinted of an upcoming therapy, captioning another photo of him with, "Me thinking of the painful strengthening exercises I have to do."

(Photo Source: Paolo Avelino Instagram)