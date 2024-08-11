The Paw-casso therapy dog helping children with art

A trainee therapy dog who supports children and adults with additional needs has developed a new talent as an artist.

Pickles, an 18-month-old golden retriever, creates works of art by licking pâté off clear plastic bags containing a canvas, stencil and splodges of paint.

Fifteen of his paintings have been sold so far with the money being reinvested into the community project he works for, Plant Pots and Wellies, in Harlow, Essex.

Some of his work is expected to go on display at an art exhibition at Harlow Civic Centre on 3 September.

Pickles' owner, Rowen Saunders, 49, who volunteers at Plant Pots and Wellies, said: "I was trying to work out a way for him to do painting with the children but every time I gave him a paintbrush he'd crunch it into three bits and say 'thank you very much'.

"Our local MP Chris Vince has bought one of the paintings and he's going to put it up in the Houses of Parliament which we're really, really proud of."

Ms Saunders said the paintings, which the children also helped to create, sell for £7.50 each.

Pickles and his helpers have so far painted "elephants, sea scenes and unicorns".

"Pickles is an artist, absolutely. And he's being recognised," Ms Saunders added.

"He's a bit of a clown but we love him for it."

Plant Pots and Wellies aims to improve physical and mental wellbeing through its council-owned allotment in Harlow.

