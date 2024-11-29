Peacock Black Friday streaming deals will save you up to 75% — Get a 1 year subscription for $20

You can stream all nine seasons of 'The Office' plus bonus content on Peacock. (NBC/Courtesy Everett Collection)

Secret Santa, Dirty Santa, Yankee Swap — whatever kind of games you play during the holiday season, this Peacock deal is one present you won't want to swap for the iPod (or even the teapot!). Peacock is offering new and eligible returning subscribers the Peacock Premium plan for just $1.99 per month for six months, OR get an entire year subscription up front for just $20, and pay less than $2/month for 12 months.

The NBC streaming platform has the Yellowstone spinoffs, every season of The Office and 30 Rock, new Hallmark holiday movies and plenty of recent theatrical releases like Twisters — and eventually Wicked! Plus you can catch live TV and sports airing on NBC including Saturday Night Live, NFL football, college basketball and Premier League soccer.

An ad-supported Peacock subscription lets you stream select live events on NBC, new movie releases like Despicable Me 4, select Hallmark holiday movies live and on-demand for three days following their premiere on the Hallmark Channel, and every Bravo show. Plus, you'll get access to thousands of hours of beloved shows such as Parks and Recreation and The Office. For $14/month you can also upgrade to an ad-free subscription which includes live access to your local NBC affiliate (not just during designated sports and events) and the ability to download select titles to watch offline.

Why is this a good deal?

Anyone who streams anything these days knows that streaming platforms rarely (if ever, *cough* Netflix *cough*) have sales. Not only is this Peacock Black Friday deal a rarity, but it will save you up to $60 on streaming in the coming year — which feels especially significant in this day and age of streaming costs.

As a professional streaming writer, I take advantage of Peacock's deal every year so I can access all the newest shows I need to write about without shelling out tons of money every month.

Why do I need Peacock?

Rashida Jones and Amy Poehler star in 'Parks and Recreation.' (NBC/Courtesy Everett Collection)

In addition to the indispensability of Peacock to Thanksgiving week (it remains the only place where you can watch Macy's legendary Turkey Day parade) and the NFL, the platform is also home to plenty of new Hallmark holiday movies, Christmas classics and recent theatrical releases like Twisters, Despicable Me 4 and The Fall Guy. Plus stream comfort sitcoms like Parks & Recreation, The Office, Modern Family, New Girl and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Who is eligible for the Peacock deal?

Brand new subscribers and eligible former Peacock subscribers can take advantage of this Peacock Black Friday deal.

Those with a free account tier of Peacock right now don't need to use a new email to score this streaming deal, simply sign into your account, go into settings to upgrade to a paid tier and then use the code REALDEAL for the annual offer or REALDEALMONTHLY for the monthly offer.

How long is the Peacock sale running for?

The Peacock Black Friday deal runs now through Monday, Dec. 2, at 2 a.m. ET. For those on the West Cost, that's Sunday night, Dec. 1 at 11 p.m. PT.

