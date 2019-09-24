'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 Will Be Here In Early 2021, Says Director

From Esquire

The debris thrown up by the finale of season five of Peaky Blinders is still settling, but we've already got a semi-solid idea of when we'll pick up on where Tommy Shelby and the gang are at with season six.

"I start later this year and then we shoot next year and I have no idea when it would be out, maybe early 2021, something like that?," director Anthony Byrne told the BBC's Obsessed With Peaky Blinders podcast.

Byrne also spilled on how the unexpected-but-not-that-unexpected resurrection of Tom Hardy's Alfie Solomons came together, revealing that Solomons' lines were credited to a mysterious 'David' in the script to guard against leaks.

"It was a lot of fun, actually, because it's such a treat. We worked very hard to make it happen, first of all with Tom's availability and then to keep it a secret and get him into and out of Manchester without anybody seeing him or being aware that that might be what he's there for.

Photo credit: BBC More

"It was the last day of the shoot. He drove up himself the night before. I think he was learning his lines in the care - he had them on a tape or a USB thing. It was a great way to end, a great two-hander, two great actors, really great writing, and it's a beautiful scene. I always looked at that scene almost as though it's a Beckett play that's cut into the middle of Peaky Blinders."

Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more delivered straight to your inbox

SIGN UP

You Might Also Like