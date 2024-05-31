Peckham House project with rooftop greenhouse wins RIBA award

An unassuming house in Peckham, south-east London, has just scooped an impressive architecture prize – and it’s easy to see why this unique new-build impressed the judges.

The aptly named Peckham House is a monolithic new-build, designed, developed and almost entirely funded by architects Tom Surman and Percy Weston of Surman Weston.

Completed in 2022 and now serving as a family home for Percy Weston, the brick property evidently won over the jury at the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA), who awarded Percy the RIBA London Project Architect of the Year Award 2024 for the creation.

Jim Stephenson

So what is it about Peckham House that won over the expert jury? In their citation, the panel noted that the property 'is a well-considered, durable and highly imaginative design'. The house is the very definition of small but perfectly formed. Made entirely from brick to align with the terraced homes around it, it's also full of softer, natural materials inside to provide an oasis from the chaos and buzz of the busy London streets.

Jim Stephenson

The exterior itself is one which should be admired. Arranged in a hit-and-miss system, as you approach the house the header bricks in the Flemish bond brickwork are gradually set back further and further, creating a gradient of shadow.

Surman Weston also made use of a range of materials when building the home in order to differentiate between the different spaces. Fun and striking terrazzo floors are used throughout the entrance hall and kitchen, while the reception spaces have a slightly cosier English larch end grain floor to make it easier to relax and unwind.

The walls vary too, with lime slurry on the walls downstairs for an ageless, textured finish, and a calmer, more soothing pink gypsum plaster for the upstairs bedrooms.

Large square windows connect the house to the city streets outside, but perhaps the biophilic highlight of this home is the striking greenhouse that sits on top of the flat roof, providing an entrance to the wider roof terrace. The roof echoes that of Peckham Levels (a multi-storey carpark-turned-entertainment venue), say the architects, with the idea that this property's secluded roof garden is used to retreat from the intensity of central Peckham.

Jim Stephenson

Not only is the rooftop greenhouse an incredibly clever design feature, but it also provides a multifunctional space, serving as a potting shed and an area to relax and dine in outdoors. Surrounding the greenhouse is an oasis of green, with flowerbeds and a green roof to boost the eco-credentials and biodiversity of this home.

Speaking of eco-credentials, Peckham House was created with environmental considerations front of mind. Materials for the home were sourced locally, and many were actually recycled. Surman Weston made serious efforts to limit waste during the project, making the blockwork walls from construction waste, and reusing the brick cut-offs by turning them into pavers for use in the terrace garden.

Jim Stephenson

This project is one of six to win a special regional award, out of 40 shortlisted. Joining Peckham House in the regional London category of award winners are the Elizabeth Line, which judges praised for its ‘decluttered and calm’ feel, and Battersea Power Station Phase Two, which won the RIBA London Conservation Award for 2024.

Now, Peckham House and the other London award winners will be considered for the RIBA National Award, to be announced on 11th July.

