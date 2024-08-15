Penns Valley graduate crowned Grange Fair Queen as 150th anniversary celebration begins

A new Grange Fair queen was crowned Wednesday evening in front of a crowd of attendees that included several past queens, friends and family, and longtime fair supporters.

Kryslynn Ronk, 20, of Spring Mills, was named the 2024 Grange Fair Queen. Ronk is a graduate of Penns Valley Area High School and hopes to attend the Central Pennsylvania Institute of Science and Technology or SUN Area Technical Institute.

During her speech about why people should visit the fair, she talked about the strong traditions that are rooted in the annual event. When people enter the fair gates, they’re entering a “different way of life,” Ronk said. This year is the 150th anniversary of the fair, something she mentioned in her speech.

“When our founder, Leonard Rhone, set out to educate his community with the first ‘Granger’s Pic-nik’, there were over 3,000 in attendance. Then it was a one day picnic that has grown to nine days long, with over 200,000 people in attendance,” she said.

And while there have been many changes over the years — including the length of the fair and the number of attendees — some things have stayed the same, she said, like the headquarters building, the oldest building at the fair.

Kryslynn Ronk introduces herself during the 2024 Centre County Grange Fair Queen Coronation on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024.

“One of the many things I love about the Grange Fair is, although we embrace tradition in one hand, we also embrace … the future with modernization in the other hand, from living in a tent with no plumbing or running water to having an app you can download on your phone to tell you where your favorite food stand is, like chicken on a stick,” Ronk said.

She talked about some of her own family’s fair traditions, including a special one she has shared with her grandma and her mom.

“Every year, my mom and I have a girls day, a tradition started with our grandmother that continued when I was born. Now it’s just my mom and I, but we take that time every year to be together, look at the exhibits, shop at the vendors, and check out the animals — especially the bunnies — and, of course, get our chicken on a stick,” she said. “There may be some Sunset ice cream in there somewhere.”

Kryslynn Ronk is crowned the 2024 Centre County Grange Fair Queen by the 2023 Queen Teaghan Bair on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024.

She recalled spending time with her grandma, spending days together painting in different locations throughout Centre County and collecting items to make collages. They’d then enter them into the fair.

“This is a tradition I will one day continue with my own family,” Ronk said.

The 2023 Grange Fair Queen, Teaghan Bair, passed the crown to Ronk. At the beginning of the coronation, she gave the four queen contestants some advice: Have fun and be yourself.

“This year will be the most amazing year of your life, whether you get queen or not, you guys will all represent our fair,” Bair said.

2023 Centre County Grange Fair Queen Teagan Bair gives her farewell speech and thanks her family and friends for all their support during the 2024 queen coronation on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024.

The three other queen contestants were Grace Novosel, of Howard, Madeline High, of State College, and Katherine Coopey, of Port Matilda. Coopey was named the 2024 Alternate Queen.

Ronk made brief remarks after she was crowned queen and thanked her mom for helping her prepare, the judges and the crowd who also voted her as the fan favorite.

“I hope you guys have an amazing Grange Fair,” Ronk said.

Grange Fair runs from Aug. 16-24 at the fairgrounds, 149 Homan Lane, Centre Hall. A full schedule of events can be found online at grangefair.com.

Madeline High gives her speech about the fair during the 2024 Centre County Grange Fair Queen Coronation on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024.

Katherine Coopey gives her speech about the fair during the 2024 Centre County Grange Fair Queen Coronation on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024.

The 2024 Centre County Grange Fair Queen Kryslynn Ronk surrounded by ambassadors Grace Novosel and Madeline High, along with 2023 queen Teaghan Bair and 2024 queen alternate Katherine Coopey on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024.