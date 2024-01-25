Penny Lancaster stuns in gorgeous fitted suit as she makes Loose Women return

(Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Penny Lancaster made her long-awaited return to the Loose Women studios on Thursday and the popular presenter looked as fashionable as ever, arriving in a fitted power suit.

The wife of Rod Stewart shared several photos on her Instagram Stories as she posed in the tan ensemble that consisted of a stunning shirt matched with a jacket and pair of trousers. Penny completed the outfit with black and tan shoes and as she posed with her co-stars, the star could also been rocking a belt.

Penny was a guest panellist for the edition and was joined by stalwarts including Christine Lampard, Sunetra Sarker, Judi Love and Nadia Sawalha, and all of the women looked so glam!

Christine had opted to wear a white shirt and maroon trousers, while Sunetra stunned in a figure-hugging green dress, Judi styled out a beautiful red-hot outfit and Nadia went down a casual route with a blue shirt and tracksuit bottoms.

Penny made a stylish return (Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Penny clearly enjoyed being back on the show, and the star even shared a clip of herself dancing with her co-stars as Sunetra and Judi took on a dance mat.

Penny's return was announced last week, with Charlene White confirming the news as she hosted an installment. Looking down the camera lens, the ITV news host said: "On Thursday, our Penny is back with a bang. Pressing pause on her jet-set lifestyle, back to make us laugh or cry but always full of fun.

Penny reunited with her co-stars (Instagram)

"She'll fill us in on everything from touring to travelling, birthdays and blended families. All-round superstar and Special Constable, Penny Lancaster."

Penny used to be a regular panellist on the show (Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Penny's return to the programme comes four months after it was reported that the model had stepped down from the panel following rumours of "toxicity" backstage.

Penny's agent, Nicholas Young, later responded to the speculation with an official statement, explaining that his client hadn't appeared on the show due to scheduling conflicts.

Penny shared two sons with husband Rod Stewart (Instagram)

He told HELLO! in September: "There is no story here. Penny has been approached to appear on the show in September but is only available for one date in the near future; a date that does not work for LW.

"Penny has just returned from abroad after six weeks away; and she is off to South America shortly. LW and we have agreed to look at the diary again on her return in October." He continued: "It is obvious that Penny is no longer a regular panellist. This is purely due to other professional and personal commitments. Penny loves the show; and LW loves Penny. But such appearances as she is able to make in the future will be as a 'guest.'"