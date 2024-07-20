Penny Lancaster stuns in lace floral dress on London night out with husband Rod Stewart

Penny Lancaster looked better than ever as she enjoyed a night out with her husband Rod Stewart and their blended family on Friday.

The Loose Women panellist, 53, was beyond stylish in a pink floral midi dress with a lace trim, finished with a gold chain belt that cinched the waist. The star teamed the printed number with gold strappy heels, a pair of statement drop earrings, and a pendant necklace to finish.

Penny and Rod were joined by some of their blended family for the London night out (Penny Lancaster)

As for her hair, Penny opted for a voluminous updo with bangs that perfectly framed her face, while her makeup looked flawless as she sported a bronzed base, a touch of black mascara and a glossy lip.

Taking to her Instagram Stories to share a snapshot from her London night out, Penny beamed as she posed beside her husband Rod, 79, who wore a pair of black cropped trousers a buttoned-down white shirt, and a checked jacket.

Rod and Penny enjoyed a night out at private club Annabel's, Mayfair with several of the singer's children, days after the blended family returned from a lavish holiday in Italy.

Penny shared a sweet family photo whilst on board a lavish yacht (Instagram)

The couple were joined on the trip by their two sons Alastair Wallace, 18, and Aiden Patrick, 13, as well as Alastair's girlfriend, Eloise Darlington, 18.

Six out of eight of Rod's children were pictured on the holiday, including Kimberly, 44, and Sean, 43, whom he shares with his ex-wife Alana Stewart; Ruby, 36, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Kelly Emberg; and Renee, 32, whom he shares with his ex-wife, New Zealand model Rachel Hunter.

Ruby's fiancé, Jake Kalic, and Renee's boyfriend, Adam Sumner, also joined the family vacation.

Penny and Rod have been married for 17 years (Getty)

One photo showed the family on a luxurious yacht, and Penny looked stunning wearing a blue strapless dress with a floral print. Rod's eldest daughter Kimberly opted for a chic black mini dress with a statement silver buckle, paired with black heels and a pair of sunglasses.

In an interview with HELLO!, Penny opened up about navigating their blended family. Speaking on Rod already having six children when they met, she said: "I couldn't pretend to please every single one of them, so I was just myself. It took a while, but they came to trust me."

"We like to take every opportunity to bring the family, children, and grandchildren together. Part of the family lives in America, part in England, so it requires a lot of planning, but at least two or three times a year, the whole clan comes together."

