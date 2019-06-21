The People Already Confirmed to Be on 'Bachelor In Paradise'

From Marie Claire

Spoilers ahead for Bachelor in Paradise season six.

Right now, we're still in the middle of Hannah Brown's Bachelorette season (there's a hefty amount of drama, so you should definitely be watching), but we're already getting some behind-the-scenes insight on the cast of Bachelor in Paradise. The bananas-crazy show returns to us on August 5, and promises to bring some fan faves and at least one very divisive character to the proceedings.

With less than two months to wait, what do we know about who'll be on the show? Bachelor expert Reality Steve, fans, hints from the show itself, and other outlets have all come together to give us some insight. Here's what we were able to find out so far.

We have the official cast list.

Finally! We have our original cast list directly from ABC. It includes some of the names Reality Steve lists, and some new ones-the ones that he hadn't originally mentioned on his blog posts (but might have been mentioned on a podcast or elsewhere) have a star by their names. Here's who we're looking at definitively:

Annaliese Puccini* (Arie's season and Bachelor in Paradise 5)

(Arie's season and Bachelor in Paradise 5) Bibiana Julian (Arie's season, Bachelor Winter Games, Bachelor in Paradise 5)

(Arie's season, Bachelor Winter Games, Bachelor in Paradise 5) Blake Horstmann (Becca's season)

(Becca's season) Caelynn Miller-Keyes (Colton's season, third runner up)



(Colton's season, third runner up) Cam Ayala (Hannah's season, pity rose guy)



(Hannah's season, pity rose guy) Chris Bukowski* (Emily's season, Andi's season, Bachelor Pad Season 3, and BiP Seasons 1 and 2)

(Emily's season, Andi's season, Bachelor Pad Season 3, and BiP Seasons 1 and 2) Clay Harbor (Becca's season)

(Becca's season) Demi Burnett (Colton's season)



(Colton's season) Derek Peth (JoJo's season, Bachelor in Paradise 4-where he got engaged, but apparently is back for more! 'Bach' for more, more like. Lol. Sorry, that was terrible.)



(JoJo's season, Bachelor in Paradise 4-where he got engaged, but apparently is back for more! 'Bach' for more, more like. Lol. Sorry, that was terrible.) Hannah Godwin (Colton's season, first runner up)



(Colton's season, first runner up) Jane Averbukh* (Colton's season)



(Colton's season) John Paul Jones (Hannah's season, some people want him to be The Bachelor)

(Hannah's season, some people want him to be The Bachelor) Katie Morton* (Colton's season)



(Colton's season) Kevin Fortenberry (Hannah's season, got injured)

(Hannah's season, got injured) Nicole Lopez-Alvar (Colton's season, cried a lot)



(Colton's season, cried a lot) Onyeka Ehie (Colton's season, had issues with Nicole)



(Colton's season, had issues with Nicole) Sydney Lotuaco (Colton's season, warned Colton about duplicitous bachelorettes)



(Colton's season, warned Colton about duplicitous bachelorettes) Tayshia Adams (Colton's season, first runner up tied with Hannah)



(Colton's season, first runner up tied with Hannah) Wills Reid* (Becca's season and BiP Season 5)



Granted, this does not include every single person appearing on the season, but it is a good start. It doesn't mean that some individuals who aren't on this list don't play a role, so stay tuned.

There are more rumored names!

On top of the initial list, there are some additional contestants that Reality Steve currently knows about or has heard rumors of. If they show up, they'd likely be injected into the mix once the show/drama is already in full flow. Here are those names:

Women:

Heather Martin (the young lady who went from "never been kissed" to "kissed by Colton" on last season's Bachelor. I'm hoping we can come up with different descriptors for her this go-round.)

(the young lady who went from "never been kissed" to "kissed by Colton" on last season's Bachelor. I'm hoping we can come up with different descriptors for her this go-round.) Kirpa Sudick (Colton's season, got mixed up in some of that "which women are here for the wrong reasons" drama and intrigued fans when she mysteriously had a bandaid on her chin)

(Colton's season, got mixed up in some of that "which women are here for the wrong reasons" drama and intrigued fans when she mysteriously had a bandaid on her chin) Kristina Schulman (Nick’s season and Bachelor in Paradise 4)

(Nick’s season and Bachelor in Paradise 4) Haley Ferguson (Ben's season)

(Ben's season) Jen Saviano (also Ben's season)

Men:

Brooks Forester (Desiree's season, although this one is apparently a big maybe)

(Desiree's season, although this one is apparently a big maybe) Christian Estrada (eliminated Becca's season night one, although, again, this one is a big maybe)

(eliminated Becca's season night one, although, again, this one is a big maybe) Joe Barsano (Hannah's season, a.k.a. the Box King)

(Hannah's season, a.k.a. the Box King) Matt Donald (Hannah's season, the farmer)

There might be a surprise guest-and Bachelor newbie.

Some of these original cast members are generating some on-screen draaaaama, let me tell you. One of the pieces of information Reality Steve has been able to dig up is that reportedly Demi Burnett comes out as bisexual on the show, her girlfriend Kristian Haggerty (who, as far I can tell, has never been an official part of Bachelor Nation before) is brought on by producers, and is able to stay thanks to a date card. Soooo wow. That's going to be big, especially since there hasn't been a same-sex couple on the show before.









And more men from Hannah's season may show up.

TV Insider really likes the possibility of Mike Johnson (the charismatic, vocal heartthrob) on BiP, but honestly I would dig him more as The Bachelor. I imagine the same is probably true of football player/model/salmon jacket wearer Tyler Cameron, who is first runner up in Hannah's season. I would actually be shocked if he showed up on Bachelor in Paradise-he feels too laidback to me-but stranger things have happened.

TV Insider also thinks Luke Parker should be on...which I'm less sure about. There's a villain edit to make a character look more aggressive than they actually are, and then there's the contestant who actually disrupts the show. Luke feels like the latter, currently, so I'm curious as to whether the producers would take a chance on bringing someone in like that. Then again, Luke posted on social media that he wasn't thrilled with his own behavior, so that's usually a good sign. Here's everything we know so far about that particular situation.

Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson will get married on air.

Two big BiP fan favorites will apparently appear on the show-because they'll be getting married! Chris and Krystal are getting hitched, with Chris Harrison officiating, at the site of their first date at the Vidanta Hotel in Puerto Vallarta. Even better? Apparently, the wedding will not only serve as a little romantic interlude amidst the (likely) crazy drama of the show, but will also bring together some other members of Bachelor Nation from past seasons to commemorate the big event.

According to People (which has a photo of the pair in their wedding attire), "Former Paradise castmates and Bachelor stars were on hand, including Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, Becca Kufrin, and Ben Higgins, to witness the I Do’s."

So this is going to be a big season for cast members both past and present. Krystal also posted this photo, but it's unknown if it was taken on their big day (the dress looks different, so it's probably a throwback and also a hint to their wedding):

Super cute! I can't wait to watch how it plays out on the show.



Tayshia's in!

My faaaaavorite bachelorette from last season of The Bachelor-who was rumored to be considered as The Bachelorette-was spotted whizzing around in a golf cart. She's en route to some sort of Mexico-beach shenanigans, most likely. And good for her. Go Tayshia go!