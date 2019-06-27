People are grossed out by razor company telling women they don't have to shave: 'It's just tacky'

A razor company is daring to suggest that women can stop shaving before bathing suit season — and that message is not OK with some people.

Billie, which taglines itself a “female-first shave and body brand,” posted a new Instagram ad on Wednesday that looks very much like a typical swimsuit promo, except the models are sporting obvious overgrowth in their bikini and armpit areas.

“Hang on, why is there so much pressure to be ‘summer ready?’” reads Billie’s Instagram caption. “Magazines tell us to stop eating carbs in February, follow a 12-step routine to get the perfect beach bod, and to remove every last strand of hair before squeezing into a bathing suit. The 4th unofficially kicks off summer. So this summer, you do you. Let your hair down, maybe even out… we hope you’ll enjoy the breeze.”

Many of Billie’s Instagram followers applauded the body-positive message. One fan wrote, “This is fearless,” while another commented, “The removal of body hair is a personal choice, NOT a social obligation! I love this campaign & love this company.” But many others were less than thrilled. One commenter wrote: “That’s gross. Come on girls, just keep up with yourself a little bit.” Another one wrote: “What the hell.” Added another: “Can’t believe people like this.”

And when the video was shared by the meme Instagram page Beige Cardigan, no one held back: “Wow appalling;” “Just don't go getting all mad when nobody wants to get with your hairy bikini line;” and “It’s just tacky.”

The ad, called “Red, White, and You Do You,” is a summery sequel to a 2018 campaign called Project Body Hair starring women modeling hair growth in taboo areas: bikini lines, armpits, stomaches, and toes.

A Billie representative did not respond to Yahoo Lifestyle’s request for comment.

Georgina Gooley, who co-founded Billie, told Glamour in 2018, "When brands pretend that all women have hairless bodies, it’s a version of body shaming. It’s saying you should feel ashamed of having body hair."

Read more from Yahoo Lifestyle:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.