People have long been squeezing lemon juice on their hair for lighter locks. Experts say they're risking burns.

Lemons may be a cheap way to get lighter locks, but experts say it's not worth the risks. (nayaseverinsen via TikTok)

If you’re anything like me, you’ve probably heard the horror stories of DIY highlights from your mom. Mine used hacks like putting lemon juice on her strands to lighten them in the sun and, unfortunately, has less than fond memories of the results — dry, brittle, orange-toned hair and a bright red burnt scalp to match.

So when videos of people squeezing lemons in their hair on a hot sunny day started popping up on my TikTok feed, I had a feeling it couldn’t be good. And it turns out that experts agree with me.

Before you think of trying this sun-streaked trend on your last holiday weekend of the summer, let’s go over some things…

Will lemon really lighten your hair?

It might, according to Dr. Ross Kopelman, a hair transplant surgeon at Kopelman Hair Restoration. “When you apply lemon juice to your hair and step out into the sun, the citric acid in the juice acts as a natural bleaching agent,” he tells Yahoo Life. “The sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays kick-start a chemical reaction that breaks down the melanin in your hair, leading to lighter strands.”

However, that doesn’t mean you should try it. “The results can be patchy and uneven, leaving you with a look that’s far from what you might have envisioned,” he says.

And there are other risks with the process — to both your hair and your skin.

Is it safe?

Damage to the hair is a given, says Kopelman, who adds he’s “seen firsthand how the drying effect of lemon juice can weaken the hair shaft, causing breakage, split ends and an overall frizzy, unhealthy appearance.” But it can be more severe than that.

“If the scalp gets burned, the hair follicles can be compromised, which may lead to hair thinning or loss,” he explains. “It’s not just about the aesthetic damage — it’s about the long-term health of your hair.”

The likelihood of this type of damage is also heightened by the fact that several applications of lemon juice would be needed to effectively lighten the hair, according to Dr. Reshmi Kapoor, dermatologist and owner and founder of Brooklyn Dermatology. She warns that UV exposure will break down keratin in hair strands, not to mention its effect on the skin.

“The scalp is an extension of our skin and is susceptible to all the same damage from prolonged UV exposure, including sunburns. The scalp is especially vulnerable because it is directly exposed to UV and people often forget to apply sunscreen to exposed areas of the scalp,” she says.

Add lemon juice into the mix and it becomes even more dangerous. “Phytophotodermatitis is a blistering rash that happens when the skin comes into contact with chemicals called furanocoumarins, which are found in lemon and other plants and fruits,” Kapoor explains. “The skin absorbs this chemical and when it is exposed to UV light, it triggers a photo-toxic reaction, which can cause the affected skin to become red and blister and then leave subsequent post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation.”

If the haphazard application seen in many of these videos is any indication, it’s not just the scalp that’s at risk. Kapoor says that “skin of the hands and face that gets exposed to lemon juice inadvertently” can experience a rash known as irritant contact dermatitis, which can happen after just one exposure.

The bottom line

If you’re looking for lighter hair, there are other (albeit more expensive) ways to achieve it that won’t put the health of your hair or scalp at risk, says Kopelman, such as investing in a professional hair colorist. And for the sake of convincing, the one time I tried this hack myself, I ended up being chased by bees.

Let your lemons be better used making lemonade.