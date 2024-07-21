People Are Sharing The Best Advice For Anyone Moving To A New City Alone

Moving to a new place is the ultimate way of stepping out of your comfort zone.

Catherine Falls Commercial / Getty Images

Recently, Reddit user u/PurpleFairyPisces asked, "What advice can you give someone moving to a new city alone?"

© Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Here's some of the best advice that was shared:

1."Embrace the awkwardness. You'll have your fair share of getting lost, mispronouncing street names, and accidentally crashing local events. Just own it with a smile."

—u/eva__bonnet Jojo Whilden / © Warner Bros. Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

2."Be patient. It takes time to adapt, to get to know the new city, and to make new friends."

—u/Candy_Badger

3."Take the total upheaval of your life as an opportunity to establish better life habits. Is it too easy to get a pizza from your favorite local place rather than cook at home? Don't look for a replacement pizza place in the new town. Is your house always cluttered? As you set up your new place, think about what things were always left out and find homes for them when you move in so that the clutter doesn't accumulate. Everything will feel new and different. Use that to not settle into old bad habits and embrace the newness."

—u/antibromide © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

4."Frequently pop in the nearest bodega and library. You will learn the most about your new place and its people in those spots."

—u/NOGOODASHOLE

5."Resist the temptation to keep flying back 'home' for every damn minor reason."

—u/conditerite Serts / Getty Images / iStockphoto

6."Visit first and get a temporary sublet before you decide what part of the city you're going to live in. Sometimes that really good deal is cheap for a reason and obvious to everyone who lives there, but won't be clear to the new person until it's too late."

—u/Sea2Chi

7."The scary news? No one knows who you are. You have to put in the work to make a new life. The exciting news? No one knows who you are! No preconceived notions of you, no lingering judgments from when you were a kid. This is a clean slate."

—u/Simple-Interview7930 © Fox Searchlight / Courtesy Everett Collection

8."Utilize technology. Apps like Meetup or Bumble BFF can help you connect with others who share your interests and make new friends."

—u/HotScallion7915

9."Be strong to face some challenges. It's not easy but it's not that hard either."

—u/jenniesweetyy Francois Duhamel / © Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

10."If you're on Facebook, the events tab is really useful for learning about the city and options for doing things you'll enjoy."

—u/UStoAUambassador

11."Establish new routines. Explore your new surroundings. Try to find the positive in a new and potentially scary situation."

—u/Violetthug © Touchstone Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

12."Check out your surroundings with Google Maps Street View. Find grocery stores, outfitters, bus/train/metro stations, and all other things you might need."

—u/ekko007

13."Be open to a new adventure, but just to be safe, do some recon.

—u/Substantial-Net5724 © Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

14."Go out and get lost. Pick five numbers, drive that number of minutes, and then make a random turn. Repeat, repeat, repeat. Then try to get home without your GPS. Once you know how to get back to familiar things, you will be a lot more confident."

—u/Tailflap747

15."Become a regular somewhere. The gym, dance class, the library, or a coffee house. Strike up conversations if you are brave enough, and be receptive to conversations. Just avoid weirdos. When you find a person or group you click with put in the effort to keep relationships."

—u/svh01973 Andresr / Getty Images

16."Join community sites and read local community news. You get to know which restaurants to try, services in the area, upcoming events, and issues you should be aware of."

—u/Loud_Account_3469

17."Changing cities is a great opportunity to purge. Get rid of all that crap you've moved before but haven't used since."

—u/igotfiveonit Westend61 / Getty Images

18."Don't worry about feeling lost. Just think of yourself as an urban adventurer."

—u/bebaklol

19."Expect to feel uncertain as you establish a new routine in a new place without knowing anyone. It's normal to think, 'Why did I even move here? What am I doing here?' It can be uncomfortable, but if you are intentional about trying to grow in this new environment it will be so rewarding."

"You have the opportunity to learn about your independent self here. What do you like to do? What don't you like to do? What do you value? What do you miss from your previous life? What steps can you take to shape your life into the one you want? Join communities with similar interests. You're likely to hit some lows and get taken for a spin, but you'll also get to grow and blossom." —u/Moon_Booter-673 © Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

What advice would you add to this list? Share it in the comments!

Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.