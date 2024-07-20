People Are Sharing The Common Relationship Misconceptions They Wish Others Would Stop Believing, And I'm Nodding My Head In Total Agreement
Let's face it, there's no such thing as a "perfect" relationship. There's always going to be something you and your partner will disagree about. From little things like splitting the chores to bigger decisions, such as whether or not you want kids, it's not always "happily ever after..."
Luckily, there are ways to make relationships easier...but, there are also some unhealthy misbeliefs that can make a relationship more difficult. So, when Reddit user u/FunctionInitial3534 asked, "What’s a common misconception about relationships that you wish people would stop believing?" I had to share some of the best and most insightful responses. Here's what these 17 redditors had to say:
1."It isn’t always a love story 24/7."
2."That arguing in front of your kids is bad."
"No, fighting in front of your kids is bad. Having a healthy and respectful argument without screaming or name-calling is beneficial for kids to learn conflict resolution."
"I will say I still believe if the arguing involves something to do with your kids, it’s best not to have it in front of them so there’s no 'good guy' or 'bad guy.'"
3."That your partner needs to be everything to you."
"Nobody can be everything, and expecting them to be is selfish. I have a wonderful, loving, supportive husband who is my best friend. But I still have other friends. I have interests that he doesn't share, and vice versa. That's healthy. That's normal. We aren't together 24/7. We are separate people, joined at the heart, not the hip."
4."Don't go to bed angry."
5."I am a 66-year-old boomer. A few years ago, my therapist gently brought up the term 'codependency' in one of our sessions."
"I had always imagined the stereotype of this syndrome, at least in my own mind, as being lonely, old, unfulfilled moms allowing their grown sons to live at home and use them, as codependency. Turns out it’s a bit more than that. I understand codependency now as the hope that if you're 'just good enough,' in whatever way that applies, it will eventually enlighten an unkind, unresponsive, controlling partner to suddenly 'wake up,' realize how wonderful and invaluable you are, and then CHANGE."
6."That if you love someone, you'll never be attracted to someone else."
7."Opposites attract."
8."That you need to find someone who is hot."
"Character matters so much more than looks, especially in long-term relationships when looks start to change and you start to go through the difficult parts of life together. You want someone who will support you on your hardest days."
9."That relationships are supposed to be hard."
10."Communication is key.”
"No. Consideration and COMPREHENSION is. You can communicate how you feel all day, but if your partner doesn’t consider and comprehend those feelings, then nothing is going to be solved."
11."That you should stay together for the kids."
"Kids are generally much better off with two happy, separated parents than in an unhappy two-parent household."
12."Sleeping in separate beds means a relationship is on the rocks."
13."The idea that 'no one is perfect' means you tolerate poor treatment."
"NO. 'No one is perfect' means your partner will annoy the crap out of you sometimes and you will not see eye to eye on everything.
It does not mean they can be awful to you in any way for even 1% of the time.
You do not tolerate: unkindness; them taking out frustrations on you; disrespect; name calling.
There are probably other things on this list.
A partner cherishes you and sees problems as 'us vs. the problem,' not, 'you are the problem.'”
14."That’s it’s normal to resent your partner."
"The number of people on social media and in real life I see complaining about 'the ole ball and chain' or making comments about their partner not being trustworthy or whatever it is is just sad to me. It’s not normal to always kind of hate your partner or want them to be different. That’s not healthy, you should actually LIKE your partner as well as love them."
15."That you have to share everything and 100% of your history with someone."
16."That you need a partner to complete you."
"I really think that people should be at a point where they’re fully confident and happy with themselves before seeking a partner to fill the voids in their lives."
17."That you need to find 'the one.'"
Note: Responses have been edited for length/clarity.