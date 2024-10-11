People Are Sharing The US States They'll Never Step Foot In, And Don't Be Offended If Yours Is On Here

America, the land of dreams!!!! Or so they say...

Recently, Reddit user u/doctormmamom asked the Redditsphere to share the one US state they will "absolutely never go to." Here's what 15 people had to say, and some might really surprise you:

1."Louisiana put me in jail for 30 days because of a speeding ticket."

—u/Dusse_Wayne Jupiterimages / Getty Images

2."For me, it's Mississippi. I had to drive through it once, and it looked miserable."

—u/azninvasion2000 Jeremy Woodhouse / Getty Images

3."I've been to all 50 states and every large city in the US. I like all of them, but I wouldn't go to Alaska in the winter to visit."

—u/National-Physics5513 Menno Boermans / Getty Images/Cavan Images RF

4."Hawaii. Not because of anything bad, I just assume it's expensive."

—u/itsahumanoid Matteo Colombo / Getty Images

5."I hate Florida. I’ve been to the Everglades, which is the one thing going for it, and I’d highly recommend everyone go once in their lives. It is every bit as incredible as Yellowstone. But I would not voluntarily go back again, I don’t think. I’ve had to go for work since then. I don’t understand the allure. The people are so rude, and I’m from NYC. The food is not that great. The weather sucks, it’s just so hot. Beaches like that can be found elsewhere. And it seems they’re getting hit by hurricanes more and more with climate change. I truly would die happy never going to Florida again."

—u/protonmagnate Alexander Spatari / Getty Images

6."North Dakota because, let's be honest, do you even know anyone who's gone there?"

— BeautifulKaitlynn Mark Newman / Getty Images

7."Oklahoma. I went to college there for a while and dealt with the most racism I’ve experienced in my life so far. I’d drive 500 miles out of the way to avoid that shithole."

—u/KingsRansom79 John Elk / Getty Images

8."Nevada. Just stucco boxes for miles with no vibe in the most gross, arid desert I’ve ever seen."

—u/Ok-Exchange5756 Tony Emmett / Getty Images

9."New York because everyone I met from there is aggressive as hell for no reason."

—u/Interesting_Peace815 Alexander Spatari / Getty Images

10."Alabama. I call it the dead dog state because we saw so many dead, abandoned dogs on the highway. I could tell they were abandoned because when they leave the dog, they leave its bed and toys with it, right on the side of an expressway. What the fuck, Alabama?"

—u/yellowmew Grant Faint / Getty Images

11."Idaho. People are…different…there. And by different, I mean militia groups and survivalists who would probably gut me for my political views."

—u/LOERMaster Scott Smith / Getty Images

12."Arizona. I hated every minute I had to live there. Too damn hot all the damn time. I’ll never step foot there again."

—u/msphelps77 Faraj Hamdan / Getty Images/500px

13."Connecticut. I fucking loathe Connecticut."

—u/softhackle Ariel L / Getty Images/500px

14."Nebraska. I drove through once and was bored to death. There are no gas stations, no turns on the road, no hills, and nothing to even look at. Basically a liminal space."

—u/the_reducing_valve Pavel Tochinsky / Getty Images

15.And finally, "New Jersey. My ex lives there, and I'd rather not chance a meeting, no matter how small that chance is."

—u/AZEightySeven Federico Scotto / Getty Images

