People Are Sharing The US States They'll Never Step Foot In, And Don't Be Offended If Yours Is On Here

Daniella Emanuel
·3 min read

America, the land of dreams!!!! Or so they say...

Animated character dressed as Uncle Sam shrugging with caption "I'm just kidding."
Recently, Reddit user u/doctormmamom asked the Redditsphere to share the one US state they will "absolutely never go to." Here's what 15 people had to say, and some might really surprise you:

1."Louisiana put me in jail for 30 days because of a speeding ticket."

Aerial view of a bridge spanning a wide river with a cityscape in the background
2."For me, it's Mississippi. I had to drive through it once, and it looked miserable."

Welcome sign for Mississippi, highlighting it as the birthplace of America's music, against a clear sky
3."I've been to all 50 states and every large city in the US. I like all of them, but I wouldn't go to Alaska in the winter to visit."

Two hikers trek across a vast snowy landscape with a large mountain in the background partially obscured by clouds
4."Hawaii. Not because of anything bad, I just assume it's expensive."

Stunning aerial view of the Na Pali Coast with lush, rugged cliffs and ocean waves. Ideal travel destination highlighting natural beauty
5."I hate Florida. I’ve been to the Everglades, which is the one thing going for it, and I’d highly recommend everyone go once in their lives. It is every bit as incredible as Yellowstone. But I would not voluntarily go back again, I don’t think. I’ve had to go for work since then. I don’t understand the allure. The people are so rude, and I’m from NYC. The food is not that great. The weather sucks, it’s just so hot. Beaches like that can be found elsewhere. And it seems they’re getting hit by hurricanes more and more with climate change. I truly would die happy never going to Florida again."

—u/protonmagnate
6."North Dakota because, let's be honest, do you even know anyone who's gone there?"

Misty rolling hills landscape with scattered trees and patches of fog, evoking a serene and tranquil travel destination
7."Oklahoma. I went to college there for a while and dealt with the most racism I’ve experienced in my life so far. I’d drive 500 miles out of the way to avoid that shithole."

City skyline with modern and historic buildings
8."Nevada. Just stucco boxes for miles with no vibe in the most gross, arid desert I’ve ever seen."

Roadside sign reading "Welcome to Nevada, The Silver State" on a desert highway with distant mountains and clear sky
9."New York because everyone I met from there is aggressive as hell for no reason."

Aerial view of New York City skyline with Central Park in the foreground, showcasing urban and natural landscapes
10."Alabama. I call it the dead dog state because we saw so many dead, abandoned dogs on the highway. I could tell they were abandoned because when they leave the dog, they leave its bed and toys with it, right on the side of an expressway. What the fuck, Alabama?"

Football stadium at sunset with empty bleachers and illuminated field. Ideal for travel and outdoor sporting events
11."Idaho. People are…different…there. And by different, I mean militia groups and survivalists who would probably gut me for my political views."

Scenic view of a calm river winding through a landscape of grasslands and leafless trees, with a backdrop of snow-capped mountains
12."Arizona. I hated every minute I had to live there. Too damn hot all the damn time. I’ll never step foot there again."

Desert landscape with tall cacti at sunset, mountains in the background, and a vibrant colorful sky
13."Connecticut. I fucking loathe Connecticut."

Scenic autumn road winding through a forest with vibrant fall foliage. Ideal for a travel article about autumn travel destinations
14."Nebraska. I drove through once and was bored to death. There are no gas stations, no turns on the road, no hills, and nothing to even look at. Basically a liminal space."

A solitary windmill stands in a vast grassy field under a clear sky
15.And finally, "New Jersey. My ex lives there, and I'd rather not chance a meeting, no matter how small that chance is."

Beach scene with a boardwalk, ocean waves, a pier featuring a Ferris wheel, and sand dunes in the foreground
