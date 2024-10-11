People Are Sharing The US States They'll Never Step Foot In, And Don't Be Offended If Yours Is On Here
America, the land of dreams!!!! Or so they say...
Recently, Reddit user u/doctormmamom asked the Redditsphere to share the one US state they will "absolutely never go to." Here's what 15 people had to say, and some might really surprise you:
1."Louisiana put me in jail for 30 days because of a speeding ticket."
2."For me, it's Mississippi. I had to drive through it once, and it looked miserable."
3."I've been to all 50 states and every large city in the US. I like all of them, but I wouldn't go to Alaska in the winter to visit."
4."Hawaii. Not because of anything bad, I just assume it's expensive."
5."I hate Florida. I’ve been to the Everglades, which is the one thing going for it, and I’d highly recommend everyone go once in their lives. It is every bit as incredible as Yellowstone. But I would not voluntarily go back again, I don’t think. I’ve had to go for work since then. I don’t understand the allure. The people are so rude, and I’m from NYC. The food is not that great. The weather sucks, it’s just so hot. Beaches like that can be found elsewhere. And it seems they’re getting hit by hurricanes more and more with climate change. I truly would die happy never going to Florida again."
6."North Dakota because, let's be honest, do you even know anyone who's gone there?"
7."Oklahoma. I went to college there for a while and dealt with the most racism I’ve experienced in my life so far. I’d drive 500 miles out of the way to avoid that shithole."
8."Nevada. Just stucco boxes for miles with no vibe in the most gross, arid desert I’ve ever seen."
9."New York because everyone I met from there is aggressive as hell for no reason."
10."Alabama. I call it the dead dog state because we saw so many dead, abandoned dogs on the highway. I could tell they were abandoned because when they leave the dog, they leave its bed and toys with it, right on the side of an expressway. What the fuck, Alabama?"
11."Idaho. People are…different…there. And by different, I mean militia groups and survivalists who would probably gut me for my political views."
12."Arizona. I hated every minute I had to live there. Too damn hot all the damn time. I’ll never step foot there again."
13."Connecticut. I fucking loathe Connecticut."
14."Nebraska. I drove through once and was bored to death. There are no gas stations, no turns on the road, no hills, and nothing to even look at. Basically a liminal space."
15.And finally, "New Jersey. My ex lives there, and I'd rather not chance a meeting, no matter how small that chance is."
What's a US state that you never plan on visiting, and why? Tell us in the comments for a chance to be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post!