Tell us: What’s a New Year’s resolution that actually stuck?

There is something alluring about a New Year’s resolution – the idea that a new year might reveal a newer, better version of yourself. Maybe this is the year you run a marathon or finally learn French.

But setting a goal and sticking to it are two different things. According to a 2023 Forbes poll of US adults, 44% of New Year’s resolutions last two to three months. Only 6% last beyond a year. In the UK, 17% of Brits give up on their resolution within a month, and 11% last a year.

So we want to know: what’s a New Year’s resolution that stuck? What made you want to do it, and why were you able to keep at it?

