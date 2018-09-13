Pep Guardiola Says He'll Finish His Career At This Surprising Team

From Esquire

Pep Guardiola has conquered three European leagues in his relatively short career so far, but the Spaniard says he will eventually bow out of the game in less glamorous style.

In a new interview, the Manchester City manager has admitted he would like to return to the Barcelona academy to see out his career. Speaking to former Real Madrid player and manager Jorge Valdano on his new talk show, Universo Valdano, Guardiola said, “I will finish again where I started ... my last steps will be in the youth teams. I hope at Barça. I believe it’s - to start, it’s the best.”

“That’s why I’m a manager, that’s why I also deserve to be happy”, he also said, fairly ominously, in a clip previewing the interview.



The former midfielder's first managerial role was at reserve side FC Barcelona B, where he then moved onto the first team before leaving for Bayern Munich and finally Manchester City.

Whatever happens we'll always have the memories - and the Catalan restaurant he opened in Manchester, as well as his David Brent performance in that Amazon documentary - to remember the good times.



