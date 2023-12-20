Will Percy Jackson and The Olympians get a season 2?

Disney+

Calling all fantasy fans, we're about to seriously relive our childhoods as a new adaptation of Rick Riordan's Percy Jackson and The Olympians novel series has just hit Disney+ , and we already want to know if there's going to be a season two.

In case you haven't heard of the series before Percy Jackson and The Olympians tells the story of Percy, a teenage boy, who discovers he is in fact a demi-god and has been accused by the Greek god Zeus of stealing his lightening bolt. No big deal.

There's previously been a movie adaptation starring Logan Lerman, but now the book series has been given a new adaptation for Disney+, with the first two episodes of the eight episode season already available.

However, before we deep dive into the series and get majorly attached to the new cast, we need to know, is there going to be a season two? Here's what we know.

Has Percy Jackson and The Olympians been confirmed for season 2?

Right now there's been no official word from Disney that Percy Jackson and The Olympians is definitely going to get a season two, however, there has been some major hints to suggest the series will be getting renewed.

Executive producer of the series Jon Steinberg confirmed to Deadline there had already been "discussions" about future series of the show and how it will move forward.

"I think everyone has a real hope that this will live a long and healthy life. Right now, we’re trying to deal with step one," he told the publication. "But we’d be lying if we said there weren’t people who are thinking about step two right now."

And Becky Riordan, wife of Rick Riordan and another executive producer on the series, has already suggested she's thinking of how they can adapt the second of Riordan's novels for the small screen.

Telling Deadline: "Sea of Monsters is one of my favourites. I really love that we’re going to have more time with Grover, so I’m hoping that happens. It will be fabulous, because Aryan [Simhadri, who plays Grover] is amazing actor."

Looks like we hopefully will be seeing Percy, Grover and Annabeth return for a season two.

Who will be in the cast of Percy Jackson and The Olympians season 2?

As season two has not yet been confirmed we can't know for sure who will feature in another season, and as there's still a number of episodes to be released in season one, we're also not sure of the fate of all the characters. However we couldn't really envision a second season without these main characters reprising their roles:

Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson

Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase

Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood

Virginia Kull as Sally Jackson

Glynn Turman as Chiron

Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus

Toby Stephens as Poseidon

What could happen in Percy Jackson and The Olympians season 2?

Season one of Percy Jackson and The Olympians covers the events of Rick Riordan's first novel in the Percy Jackson series The Lighting Thief. With this pattern in mind, we'd then expect season two to cover the events of the second book The Sea of Monsters.

In the sequel, Camp Half-Blood is attacked and under threat when Talia's tree is poisoned and slowly begins to die. In order to save the tree and the camp, someone (three guesses who) must go on quest to recover the golden fleece which is located in the Sea of Monsters.

At the same time Percy is also on a mission to rescue Grover, who has been kidnapped by Cyclops Polyphemus. That's a lot for Percy to get done.

Of course it's not known how closely the TV adaptation will stick to the original work but it's likely to series will follow a similar plot to the novel.

Percy Jackson and The Olympians is available on Disney+ now





