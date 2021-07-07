Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

This 24-inch LED TV is perfect for dorm rooms, bedrooms, and small spaces — and it's less than $170 (Photo via Amazon)

Whether it's for a home office, a children's room, or a tiny apartment, you don't always want to invest a lot of money when shopping for a television. If affordability is higher up on your television wish list than costly bells and whistles, then we found a $167 LED TV that might be exactly what you're looking for.

Starting at just $167 for the 24-inch model, this highly-rated television is a reviewer-loved choice for basic and dependable entertainment.

Caixun 24-Inch LED HD Flat Screen TV (Photo via Amazon)

What is it?

A perfect TV for small spaces, the 24-inch Caixun LED TV is an excellent option for students heading off to university, children's rooms, home offices, garages, and more, thanks to its super slim LED display.

The TV features HD technology for stunning picture clarity and offers a wide range of colours and brightness. It comes with Dolby Audio, which delivers rich, powerful, and clear sound, and includes an HDMI interface so that you can connect other devices, such as Fire Stick, Roku, DVD players, video game consoles and so on.

What people are saying

Earning the coveted title of Amazon's Choice for small TVs the wallet-friendly television has an average rating of 4.1 stars, with many users agreeing that the TV is an excellent value for its low price tag.

"Wow! Incredibly bright picture quality with a range of vivid colours" writes one Amazon shopper. "This television offers picture quality to be dreamed of. [...] I am surprised by the quality, both visual and sound. I am so satisfied that I recommend her to all my clients and friends."

"I like it, it's exactly what I wanted," says another reviewer. "It isn't a crazy superstar smart tv that fills up the whole house; it's a nice size and amazingly energy efficient. Great picture, sounds, and options for connectivity. If that's what you're looking for, this is exactly the TV for you and the price is perfect too. I did a price check, and I couldn't get anything for this price anywhere else in Canada in my area."

"For the price, you really can't complain," writes a third shopper. "I like the size and especially like the weight as it's just so light. This is not a smart TV, so you will need to plug something into it. Currently, we have it connected to a small ROKU, and it works very well. If you are looking for one of the best prices for a TV on Amazon, this is a very good option."

With that being said, some reviewers note that the TV's picture quality left them wanting more. "The quality is acceptable for the price range. It gets the job done, but if a quality picture means a lot to you, then don't buy this one," writes one user. "It is an inexpensive monitor, but the colours and pictures are better on my LG."

"This TV the sound is very good for its size but the picture quality [isn't great]," echos another Amazon reviewer.

Verdict

For less than $170, you really can't go wrong with the Caixun 24-inch LED HD TV if you're looking for an affordable and easy-to-set-up entertainment option. However, reviewers suggest you might need to spend a little more if you're in the market for top-notch picture and sound quality.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.