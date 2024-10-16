Your Perfume Horoscope Just Arrived: The Perfect Scent For Every Star Sign

The zodiac and all its peripheral layers and horoscopes have long been hailed for their ability to predict, influence and decode our lives, from our relationships and friendships to our careers, travel and emotional wellbeing. We've also witnessed the fashion world turn to astrology for ample inspiration and references, from Elsa Schiaparelli To Alexander McQueen. It helps us to dial into our understanding of celebrities like Taylor Swift and huge worldwide events like upcoming elections.

Have you ever wondered about your beauty routine - or more specifically - if you can match your perfume to your star sign? Well, when it comes to cosmic connections, the fragrance industry is already taking notes.

'There’s a nexus between each zodiac sign and the notes of our scents, based on an expression of a fundamental underlying emotional response,' says astrology-approved bodycare Horosoaps founder Rebecca Matthews. 'Each zodiac has its own unique aura, energy and qualities. Pisces who are often dreamy and easily overwhelmed, need grounding with green tea which offers stability, jasmine can enhance their creativity and intuitive side, while helping them relax their emotional sensitivity.'

Here, we've blended everything we know about the zodiac with our Beauty Writer's fragrance expertise, to pair each star sign with its perfect scent. Meet the perfumes that are written in the stars...

FIND OUT MORE ON ELLE COLLECTIVE

Aries

March 21st - April 19th

For the bold, charismatic and utterly unstoppable Aries, a statement scent is an absolute must. This self-titled perfume from Juliette Has A Gun was designed to evoke feelings of untamed femininity, power and passion; it's commanding without feeling juvenile or garish. Note wise, think dark, juicy cherries and sparking pink pepper, paired with classic jasmine absolute and warm tonka bean. Not to mention, it launched earlier this year, making it the perfect fragrance to pounce on if you're yet to find a unique, signature scent that stands out.

Taurus

April 20th - May 20th

This grounding scent is so cinematic, evoking realistic reminders of the natural world, from herbaceous heart notes to aromas of warm woods and fig trees. It's earthy by design, but still maintains that luxurious, coziness that all Tauruses crave. Notes wise, think citrus first (bergamot, petitgrain and galbanum), followed by a dry down of pink pepper, green tea, hay, cedar and green maté. What the sign will enjoy most about Virēre is that this fresh scent isn't one you tire of quickly; it's unisex, totally inoffensive and incredibly wearable, meaning you can commit to wearing it again and again and again. Think of it as your final spritz of daily sophistication.

Gemini

May 21st - June 21st

This unexpected collaboration embodies everything it means to be a Gemini, duality included. It's bold yet charming, fresh but familiar. Above all else, it's adaptable and a no-brainer to spritz, no matter the occasion. With top notes of aldehydes, bergamot and mandarin; a floral heart of peach, orange blossom, violet, rose, lily of the valley and jasmine; and a base of sandalwood, frankincense, vanilla, musk, it's a scent that twists and turns. And, like your favourite Gemini, it's just so effortlessly cool.

Cancer

June 22nd - July 22nd

This soft, elegant floral is the embodiment of calm, making it perfect for the comfort-seeking Cancer. Its chic and minimalist aesthetic holds an enveloping skin scent with delicate rose, aldehydes and musk. For those that identify with the home-bodied nature of the water sign, this Byredo classic is nothing short of perfect; think bodies slipping beneath fresh sheets. Looking for something a little sweeter? Maison Margiela Replica's cosy café-inspired Coffee Break should do the trick.

Leo

July 23rd - August 22nd

For a sign ruled by the sun, there couldn't be a scent more fitting than Tom Ford’s Soleil De Feu. It's bold, luminous and inspired by sun rays. In short, it's a Leo all over. The best part? It's a total compliment stealer, with a sillage that will capture the attention of a room well after you've left it. If you're looking for a perfume that will match your confidence levels ten fold, add this to your basket immediately. Complete with sandalwood, tuberose accord and warm ambers, it's completely evergreen. Perfect for party season.

Virgo

August 23rd - September 22nd

Like a Virgo's disposition bottled, Palatine is the classiest girl the room. It's sophisticated and modern, but feminine and preppy. If a pair of ultra-stylish kitten heels were a scent. It's delicate, refined nature (packaging included) will speak to the detail-oriented and perfectionist nature of the sign, too. With an opening of mandarin, bergamot and pear, a bold heart of violet petals and a velvety musk and creamy sandalwood base, you couldn't ask for much more from this fresh, powdery perfume.

Libra

September 23th - October 22th

Widely noted as the most charming and romantic of the signs, this modern classic perfume was made for Libras. Ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty and love, the sign has an innate grace and sense of style - naturally, a little indulgence is needed when it comes to their scent. Love Don't Be Shy is a true gourmand, with notes of sweet orange blossom, marshmallow, rose, honeysuckle, and amber, and was most famously sported by Rihanna until recent years. Could you find a greater seal of approval?

Scorpio

October 23rd - November 21st

Magnetic but reserved, a Scorpio's perfume must lend itself to enhancing the sign's natural mysteriousness - hence why we paired it with Valentino's latest fragrance venture: Anatomy Of Dreams Behind The Seen. Inspired by the untold stories, forgotten lore and secret desires of the Palazzo’s Grand Library and its visitors, this mystic perfume is a glimpse behind a hidden door, pairing alluring woods with earthy vetiver and addictive hazelnut accord for a true head-turning scent. Despite being a household name, this luxury perfume is still relatively under the radar, meaning you can keep your new signature a secret, while leaving an alluring sillage wherever you go.

Sagittarius

November 22nd - December 21st

Airy freesias, sweet Mirabelle plums and rich mineral oak moss are the foundations of this explorer's scent, which is a less floral and more earthy take on the Chloé Signature perfume. As its name suggests, Nomade was made for the free-spirited and for born travellers, making it perfect for the adventurous and independent Sagittarius. It's bright and modern but remains true to the brand's classic, elegant roots, so it retains a sense of maturity despite its playful nature. Alternatively, just take the leap and invest in Tom Ford Santal Blush; it's been co-signed by two major Sagittarius icons already. Taylor Swift and our Beauty Editor, Medina Azaldin.

Capricorn

December 22nd - January 19th

Serge Lutens La Fille de Berlin is a power perfume, inspired by a bold woman with a commanding attitude, strong will and dynamic beauty. Have you ever heard anything more Capricorn? Don't be mistaken, this is a classic perfume, bursting with dark, red rose petals and balanced with hints of spicy pepper, patchouli, moss and honey. It's chic and elegant, but practical and familiar - a true olfactory failsafe that doesn't compromise on making a statement. Need we even touch on how effortlessly stylish the bottle is? Crimson hue and sophisticated glass flanker - sign us up.

Aquarius

January 20th - February 18th

From its fashionably decadent packaging to its playful yet grounding notes, Cannabis Patchouli is entirely unique - kind of like every Aquarius you've ever met. Creative, curious and complex, the sign is known for its artistic tendencies, so we opted for a future-facing scent that feels fresh and modern, but never immature. This stylish flanker sees bright green leaves of clary sage aromatics blended with woody leaves of patchouli for the ultimate statement green. If you're fonder of something sweeter, the brand's latest launch Vanilla Camouflage (think fig accord, galbanum and amber woods) would also be an appropriate fit.

Pisces

February 19th - March 20th

If you're looking for a scent that's as nurturing and soft as a stereotypical Pisces, this feminine fragrance needs to be on your radar. Phlur Not Your Baby is like a fluffy pink blanket in perfume form; it's soft, sweet, cozy, milky, with notes of vanilla, sandalwood and tonka beans, mimosa and violet. Totally delicious, if you didn't already pick up on that, but never overpowering. What's more, it's also a total crowd-pleaser, very romantic in nature and sure to collect compliments wherever you go. You couldn't ask for much more.

ELLE Collective is a new community of fashion, beauty and culture lovers. For access to exclusive content, events, inspiring advice from our Editors and industry experts, as well the opportunity to meet designers, thought-leaders and stylists, become a member today HERE.





You Might Also Like