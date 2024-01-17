Is perimenopause causing your hair to fall out?

(Getty)

Perimenopause, the transitional period before menopause, often brings a host of changes and symptoms due to fluctuating hormone levels.

One common but less discussed symptom during this phase is hair loss or thinning. Unlike the more pronounced baldness often seen in men, women typically experience a subtle overall hair thinning, which may be more pronounced on the front, sides, or top of the head.

Hair loss during this time can also manifest as increased shedding during brushing and showering.

The root cause of hair thinning in perimenopause is largely hormonal. As women approach menopause, levels of key hormones such as estrogen and progesterone begin to decrease.

These hormones are crucial for promoting hair growth and keeping it attached to the scalp for longer periods. The decline in these hormones can result in slower hair growth and finer hair strands.

Additionally, this hormonal shift can lead to an increase in androgens (male hormones), which can shrink hair follicles and cause hair loss on the scalp. In some cases, these hormonal changes can also result in increased facial hair growth.

While hormonal changes are a primary factor in hair loss during perimenopause, other elements can contribute as well, including stress, nutritional deficiencies, and illness.

It's often beneficial to have diagnostic tests such as thyroid function tests and a complete blood count to rule out other causes of hair loss.

Here are my top tips for managing hair loss during perimenopause:

Healthy diet

A balanced diet plays a significant role in hair health. Ensure your diet includes ample whole grains, fruits, and vegetables. Foods rich in mono-saturated oils (like olive and sesame oil), green tea, vitamin B6, and folic acid are beneficial for hair growth. Essential fatty acids, found in salmon, tuna, flaxseed oil, walnuts, and almonds, are vital for maintaining healthy hair.

To manage hairloss women should eat lots of fresh fruit and vegetables (Kseniya Ovchinnikova)

Hydration

Adequate hydration is key to maintaining healthy hair and overall bodily functions. Aim for at least eight glasses of water per day, minimising the intake of sugary beverages.

Something as simple as drinking water counts (Getty)

Stress management

High-stress levels can exacerbate hormonal imbalances, impacting hair health. Engage in stress-reducing activities such as yoga, meditation, and regular physical exercise. These practices not only help in managing stress but also combat other perimenopausal symptoms like mood swings and sleep disturbances.

Yoga is great for stress management (Shutterstock)

Regular physical activity

Exercise is crucial for overall well-being and can help in balancing hormones. Incorporate activities you enjoy into your routine, such as walking, swimming, or cycling. Regular exercise can also help in managing other perimenopausal symptoms, including weight gain and mood fluctuations.

Exercise was key to managing Faye's symptoms

Gentle hair care

Minimize the use of heat styling tools and harsh chemical treatments. Opt for natural hair care products and gentle styling methods to avoid further stress on your hair. Protect your hair from environmental stressors like chlorine, sun, and wind.

Gentle hair care is advised (Getty)

Medical consultation

If you're concerned about hair loss during perimenopause, consider consulting a healthcare professional. They can provide personalised advice and treatment options, including hormone therapy or other medications that might help manage the symptoms.

Remember, hair loss during perimenopause is a common experience for many women. By implementing stress management techniques, maintaining a healthy lifestyle, and practicing gentle hair care, you can effectively manage hair loss and support your overall well-being during this transitional phase.

Faye James is an accredited nutritionist, member of the Australian Menopause Society and author of The Menopause Diet