Perk up! Keurig's bestselling coffee makers are up to 50% off this Prime Day

Rise and shine, people: Amazon Prime Day is here and the deals are positively buzzworthy. For today and tomorrow only (July 16 and 17) you can find major savings on electronics, skincare and kitchen appliances, including coffee makers of all types. Keurig, famous for its affordable, easy-to-use single-serve machines, is representing in full force, slashing prices on some of its most popular models by half!

About 45 million homes across the United States and Canada have a Keurig coffee maker, so if you're feeling left out — or want an upgrade — now is the time to make it happen. Love lattes? Check out the K-Café Smart, which has a built-in milk frother. Obsessed with iced coffee? Consider the K-Iced, which is sized to easily fit a 7-inch-tall tumbler for your cool creations.

I've tried dozens of coffee makers as an editor at home and food magazines (here's my list of the best single-serve coffee makers for 2024), and I like Keurig single-serve machines because they're quick and virtually foolproof — a must when the sun's barely risen and you need some caffeine. Scroll on for the best sales, and remember they're good for just 48 hours.

Best Prime Day Keurig deals

Amazon Keurig K-Express $50 $90 Save $40 If you're new to the world of single-serve coffee makers, the K-Express is a great place to start. It's a solid entry-level model that's easy to use — and easy on your wallet — and at just $50 it's the lowest price our trackers have ever seen. Fans love how quickly it heats up and are fans of its petite size (it measures just 5.1 inches wide, but still accommodates a 42-ounce water tank, so you can brew up to four cups). In addition to black, it comes in mint green and pale gray. So it's not just good at what it does — it looks good doing it! $50 at Amazon

Amazon Keurig K-Iced $50 $100 Save $50 Iced coffee lovers, this one's for you. The K-Iced is identical to the entry-level K-Express in that it makes hot coffee. But it has one very cool upgrade: a brew-over-ice button that automatically adjusts your coffee's temp for minimal ice melt. It also looks cute, with a pearlized finish that'll make it the star of your countertop. "So nice, we bought two," said one shopper, who kept one for himself and gave the other to his daughter for her dorm room (smart thinking!). He added, "The ability to brew both hot and cold beverages is a fantastic feature. I enjoy a hot cup of coffee in the morning, while my spouse prefers iced coffee. This Keurig caters to both our preferences effortlessly." Right now it's at its lowest price ever, so if you're wondering if you deserve this well-priced splurge — we think you do. $50 at Amazon

Amazon Keurig K-Elite $100 $190 Save $90 This highly rated machine has one of the largest water tanks of any single-serve coffee maker — it holds 75 ounces, so you can brew cup after cup without a lot of fuss. In my testing, I found the K-Elite also made some of the best-tasting coffee of any model that uses K-cups, a great perk (get it?!). At $100, this machine is at its lowest price ever. If that's not enough incentive to buy, consider this review from one of the 50,400-plus five-star fans: "This coffee maker is an absolute workhorse! I purchased it back in July of 2022 and it has worked everyday with zero issues." $100 at Amazon

Amazon Keurig K-Café Smart $140 $200 Save $60 This single-serve coffee maker helps you get into serious barista mode, with a built-in milk frother, six temperatures and five coffee strengths. And, as the name suggests, this model is all about the tech: Wi-fi capabilities let it recognize each K-cup so it can customize the brew settings; it also connects to an app that lets you schedule a brew and keep track of your K-cup stash. I tested a version of the K-Café for my roundup of the best single-serve coffee makers of 2024 and found it to be exceptionally easy — and fun! — to use, especially if you're a fan of lattes and other espresso-style drinks. The milk frother is a total joy, producing both hot and cold froth that manages to be both dense and fluffy at the same time. Shoppers agree, with more than 19,500 giving the K-Café Smart a five-star review. "I looked at the box for a few days before I finally got the courage to open it and braced myself for confusing and complicated directions. Plot twist: It was so simple! I plugged her in, frothed my almond milk, brewed the latte, added my sauces and OMG! No more $10 lattes!" wrote one fan. $140 at Amazon

Amazon Keurig K-Slim $70 $130 Save $60 When you're shopping for a Keurig, you'll see that many of the coffee makers look and function similarly. What sets the K-Slim apart is all in its name — it's the most narrow model Keurig makes at 4.76 inches wide, while also fitting a 46-ounce water tank. And right now you can save $60, bringing this over-$100 machine to a very reasonable $70 — the lowest price our trackers have seen since 2020. Despite the compact size, this machine uses Keurig's multi-stream brewing technology to evenly saturate and heat grounds. Nearly 46,000 shoppers gave it a perfect five-star review, with one fan writing, "I've had my Keurig now for over a year. It's simple to use, takes up hardly any space and makes great coffee." $70 at Amazon

Amazon Keurig 3-Month Maintenance Kit $10 $22 Save $12 Ok, so this is not a coffee maker. But it is an essential part of owning a single-serve brewer. Keurig recommends you give your machine a deep-cleaning about every three months so your java tastes fresh. This kit includes descaling solution, rinse pods and water filters — and right now it's at its lowest price of the year. Because you'll likely need to descale your machine multiple times a year, I suggest snapping up a few of these kits while they're discounted to save money in the long run. Happy brewing! $10 at Amazon

