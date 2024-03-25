Personal trainer reveals how to work out smarter not harder

Working smarter, not harder, when it comes to exercise can lead to more effective workouts and less risk of injury. Charli Jaffrey (AKA CoachedByCharli), a personal trainer, reveals how to achieve your fitness goals in a smarter way. Form is everything First and foremost, you need to make sure you are doing your chosen exercises correctly. "A lot of the faster-paced HIIT workouts emphasise fast movements to burn those calories, but if you're not doing the move correctly, you could be doing more harm than good," Charli warns.