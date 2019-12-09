Peter Dinklage Says The 'Game Of Thrones' Finale Was Great, Actually

From Esquire

Having kept his counsel since the end of Game of Thrones, Peter Dinklage has come out in support of the finale of season eight, which you might charitably describe as having generated 'mixed reactions'.

Dinklage is aware of that, but told the New Yorker he didn't follow the fan reaction.

"Well, everybody’s always going to have an opinion, and that means an ownership," he said. "It’s like breaking up with somebody. They get upset. I can’t speak for everybody, but my feeling is they didn’t want it to end, so a lot of people got angry. I feel like what [showrunners] Dave [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] did was extraordinary. This happens. Monsters are created. And you don’t see it coming. We vote them into office. You look the other way. So for everybody to get upset because they loved a character so much and they had so much faith in that person – there were signposts all along the way for that character."

Dinklage was on board with Daenerys' about-turn into wanton destruction and murder too, and he's not got much empathy for you if you're a superfan who's now staring at the baby you named for your favourite queen of dragons and wondering what it might be capable of.

"There are people who’ve named their children Khaleesi. You’ve just got to maybe wait till the series finale before you get that tattoo or name your golden retriever Daenerys! I can’t help you! I’m sorry. She went mad. She was driven to that, and she’s a victim as well in terms of how she was treated. She went through it, and she came out angry, as a lot of us do."

