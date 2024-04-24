Peter Kay's very private marriage with childhood sweetheart Susan

Peter Kay may have taken a 12-year break from the spotlight, but he is now making up for lost time after becoming the first artist to get a residency at London's O2 arena.

When he's not on stage, Peter keeps his home life with his wife Susan Gargan and their children very private, which he reiterated when explaining why he cancelled his tour in 2017, citing "unforeseen family circumstances."

So who is the stand-up comedian's wife? We take a look at their "disaster" first date, secret wedding and more…

"Disaster" date

The comedian met his wife in 1998 and they tied the knot in 2001 (Ian West - PA Images)

Peter is thought to have met Susan at a nightclub in Bolton in 1998, and they tied the knot three years later. While he has only made a handful of comments about his relationship, Peter let slip that his early dates with Susan were not smooth sailing, with the star describing one in particular as a "disaster."

"I took a girlfriend ice skating once on our second date and I fell and broke my arm in two places," read Johnny Dee’s 2006 book, That Peter Kay Book: The Unauthorized Biography. While the book doesn't name Susan, it goes on to clarify it was in reference to Peter's childhood sweetheart.

"Luckily the whole disaster worked out for the best as the girl took pity on my incompetence and eventually she married me," it added.

Secret wedding

Peter and Susan exchanged vows in 2001, but they have remained tight-lipped about the details. The guest list likely included Peter's childhood friend Paddy McGuinness, especially since Peter had a starring role in Paddy and his ex Christine's wedding.

In her book, Christine explained: "Peter Kay was [Paddy's] best man. He had to be – they've known each other since they were kids.

"Peter’s speech felt like it went on forever – it was a stand-up show. But the one thing he said that always stuck with me was, ‘As long as you’ve got laughter, you’ve got everything. And you two have that.'" Perhaps humour is equally as important in Peter and Susan's marriage.

Private children

The couple are believed to share three children (ShowbizIreland)

The couple welcomed their eldest child Charlie in 2001, and reportedly named him after Susan's late father. They are also thought to be parents to another two children, but Peter has purposefully kept them out of the spotlight.

"I'm actually shy, and my salvation is coming home and being normal. My children are still young, and I want to be at home with them," he said.

Peter also confessed to The Mirror in 2003 that he was cutting back on work in order to spend time raising his family. "There's nothing better than family," he said, adding: "I just feel I've got to have time to be the other things I am in life: I'm a father and a husband."

In a rare comment about his home life, he said: "I enjoy the fact I can be on Paul O'Grady in the afternoon and sitting down watching the television with Susan of an evening. Money's nice because it brings you security.

"But I promise, if it had meant being away from the people I love I wouldn't have bothered."

Career break

Peter took a 12-year break from touring between 2010 and 2022 (Jim Dyson)

Between 2010 and 2022, Peter had taken a hiatus from his TV appearances and tours, aside from a charity screening of his TV series Car Share in 2018 and BBC’s Big Night In in 2020.

He had been due to return to the spotlight with a tour in 2018-2019 after supposedly hunkering down in his home in Ireland, but his much-anticipated return was halted by "unforeseen family circumstances."

In December 2017, Peter released a statement to X, formerly Twitter, that read: "Due to unforeseen family circumstances, I deeply regret that I am having to cancel all of my upcoming work projects.

"This, unfortunately, includes my upcoming stand-up tour, Dance for Life shows and any outstanding live work commitments. My sincerest apologies. This decision has not been taken lightly, and I'm sure you'll understand my family must always come first."

Commenting on his family's life away from the public eye, he added: "I've always endeavoured to protect my family's privacy from the media.

"I hope that the media and public will continue to respect our privacy at this time. Once again, I'm very sorry."

In 2022, Peter made a surprise announcement that he was hosting his first new live stand-up tour in 12 years during an advert break on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!.

