Philip Khoury’s recipe for a plant-based, three-ingredient pure chocolate mousse

Chocolate isn’t just an ingredient in this pudding; it is its soul. This is the simplest and purest iteration of chocolate mousse you will find – something of a culinary paradox, because it is shockingly straightforward, yet complex. Midway through, you might also worry that it won’t whip or set like a mousse that uses dairy, but persevere and I promise you that the plant-based milk will come good. It’s not just a mousse; it’s a revelation.

Three-ingredient pure chocolate mousse

Select a dark, luxurious chocolate that beckons you to indulge, and serve with a tumble of berries, or candied pecans, or simply a drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil and a sprinkle of flaky salt.

Prep 10 min

Cook 5 min

Chill 3 hr 30 min+

Serves 6

600g plant-based milk (I like organic, no-added-sugar soy milk)

30g caster sugar

300g 75% cocoa dark chocolate, chips or coarsely chopped from a bar

Bring half the plant-based milk to a simmer in a medium saucepan, then add the sugar and stir to dissolve. Put the chocolate in a bowl or the jug of a blender. Pour the hot milk over the chocolate, leave it to sit for 30 seconds – this will help to melt the chocolate – then blend until the mixture is well combined and glossy. A blade is essential here – I use an immersion stick blender, but a standard jug blender will work, too. Add the remaining (cold) half of the milk, then blend again. Pour the mixture into a shallow dish and lay some clingfilm over the surface.

Chill in the fridge for at least three to four hours; this will create a chocolate cream that can then be whipped and piped or spread, and will later set to a dreamy mousse. The base will appear set, but it will turn liquid again when agitated.

One the mousse mix is chilled, whisk it to stable peaks, either by hand for about two minutes or using a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment. It should be fluffier and lighter in colour than before. Spoon or pipe the mousse into six glasses or a single large glass bowl, and put in the fridge for 30 minutes to set.

Serve with any of the accompaniments suggested above.