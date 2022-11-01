Amazon shoppers say this sunrise simulator 'caresses' you awake — and it's on sale

Amazon shoppers say "waking up is easy now," thanks to this "Amazon's Choice" sunrise simulator. (Photo via Getty)

For many of us, alarm clocks are a necessary evil. Yes, we need them to wake up in the morning and go about our lives, but on the other hand, the sound of your alarm can be a somewhat jarring experience.

Therefore, when you find a product that reviewers say delivers "good vibes" and "caresses" you awake, well, we think that's worth looking into.

Dubbed an "amazing invention" by Amazon Canada shoppers, the Philips Wake-Up Light uses a sunrise simulation to help wake you up in the morning — and right now, it's on sale.

The details

Inspired by nature's sunrise, the Philips Wake-up Light uses a unique combination of light therapy and sound to help you ease into your morning and wake up in a calmer, more natural way.

Mimicking the morning sun, the colour of the alarm clock changes from soft dawn red to warm orange to bright yellow, replacing the need for a noisy alarm clock. If you still need sound to wake up, the Philips Wake-up Light includes five natural sounds and your choice of FM radio stations.

When it's time to go to bed, a sunset simulation will prepare your body to fall asleep by gradually decreasing light and sound.

'Waking up is easy now'

An "Amazon's Choice" pick for sunrise alarm clocks, the Philips Wake-Up Light comes backed by more than 12,100 reviews and an average rating of 4.5 stars.

It's "worth every freaking penny," according to one shopper. The wake-up is "nice and gentle."

"Screw being violently attacked by noise in the dark," they add. The sunrise alarm clock "caresses" you awake.

"Waking up is easy now," echoes another shopper, who says they "fell in love" with the alarm clock. "I can see the effects on my mood and my health," they write. Such "good vibes."

It 'changed my life'

A third shopper says the Philips Sunrise Simulation "changed [their] life."

They write their old alarm clock left them with a "pounding heart" in the morning, but the Philips Wake-Up Light wakes them "slowly and gently."

"I can never go back," they laud. "This is an amazing invention."

Despite thousands of five-star reviews, some Amazon shoppers say the clock's buttons can be "hard to find."

According to one user, it "could be more user-friendly," as the buttons are "awkwardly" placed.

The verdict

Waking up in the morning can be tough for everyone, but Amazon shoppers say the Philips Wake-Up Light makes the process as "gentle" and peaceful as possible. Dubbed an "amazing invention" by reviewers, the sunrise alarm clock has earned more than 8,000 five-star ratings and a coveted "Amazon's Choice" title. For a limited time, shoppers can take home the alarm clock for $40, bringing the device to $140. However, some note its buttons can be "hard to find," something to keep in mind when placing your order.

