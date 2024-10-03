Phoebe Dynevor’s slinky plaid skirt is perfect for autumn

Fashion darling Phoebe Dyvenor isn’t one to rest. The Bridgerton actress continues to dole out the mesmerising outfits, forever quenching the sartorial thirst of her fashion fans everywhere.

On Wednesday, the 29-year-old schooled her social media following in the art of autumnal dressing. The actress shared an image of her dreamy daywear, consisting of a beige plaid skirt and cherry red ballet flats.

The 70s-inspired midi featured a timeless criss-crossing print and a brown-butter palette that exudes rustic farm charm. It popped perfectly against the vibrant tone of Phoebe’s footwear, one of 2024’s most popular shoe silhouettes.

Currently based in Los Angeles, the newly-engaged actress managed to escape the pull of fashion month. However, that hasn’t stopped her from living it up in the States while enjoying time away from the Regency set.

The Bridgerton actress showcased the ideal autumnal aesthetic (Instagram/@phoebedynevor)

Earlier this autumn, the Brit offered her loyal legion of followers a glimpse into her summer, which spanned cute coffee dates with Daisy Edgar-Jones to sun-soaked parties by the bay.

Low-key knits contrasted with high-waisted jeans and ethereal summer slips, culminating in a romantic archive of wardrobe staples.

Phoebe is a certified Louis Vuitton muse (Getty)

When on call for public bashes, the actress typical looks to Parisian house Louis Vuitton for her outing attire. Back in May, she graced the brand’s Cruise 2025 show, sporting a befurred checkerboard jacket with a brown-charcoal palette and a cropped silhouette.

The outerwear piece was teamed with a black leather mini skirt to create a rock and roll aesthetic.

However, Phoebe was noticeably absent for the recent Louis Vuitton SS25 show held in Paris. The SS25 runway show presented a vibrant, Renaissance-inspired collection, blending historical influences with modern fashion. Models strutted down the catwalk in an array of printed puff-sleeve jackets, peplum silhouettes, bold colour clashes, dropped waistlines, and feather-adorned shoes. The garments featured artworks by French artist Laurent Grasso from his Studies into the Past series, adding an artistic layer to the eclectic mix.