Phoebe Philo's Daughter Closed Burberry's AW24 Show

Last night's Burberry show, held in east London's Victoria Park, was a throwback of sorts when it came to catwalk talent. Mancunian model Agyness Deyn – who was one of the Noughties' most prevalent fashion faces – opened the show after a four-year runway hiatus, her familiar platinum crop grown out into soft waves.

Soon, she was joined by other big-name '00s models including Lily Cole, Karen Elson, Lily Donaldson, Edie Campbell and Naomi Campbell who modelled wide-leg trousers with tartan turn-ups, borg-lined parkas and fur-trimmed puffers in a collection that was accompanied by a powerful Amy Winehouse-led soundtrack.

Despite the nostalgic references, it was a new face on the catwalk that arguably garnered the most attention: Maya Wigram, Phoebe Philo's daughter, who closed the show dressed in a floor-length tartan kilt and a high, funnel-necked trench coat (she also carried a miniature umbrella, a wry gesture to typical English weather). It was a fitting end to a show that celebrated the best of British – Daniel Lee's third outing for Burberry since taking the helm in October 2022.

This was a catwalk debut for 18-year-old Wigram, Philo's only daughter and eldest child with her husband, the gallerist and art dealer Max Wigram, whom she married in 2004. The couple also have two younger boys, Marlowe and Arthur.

Wigram's casting was particularly interesting given her mother's friendship with Daniel Lee: he worked under Philo as director of womenswear when she was creative director of Céline from 2008 to 2017. What's next for Wigram is anyone's guess, but it's safe to assume she may model her mother's new line, which launched to great fanfare last year. Watch this space...

