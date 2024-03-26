Phone line for young people to get advice from the elderly is launched

A phone line has been launched for young people to get advice and guidance - from the elderly. The mini call centre will open tomorrow (March 27) to enable young adults access to pearls of wisdom from older generations. Whether you’ve got a dilemma, are feeling lonely, or simply need some relationship advice, a quick call could be just the ticket for some perspective on the matter. Voluntary staff will be working a six-hour shift and will be supplied with endless tea, coffee, biscuits, and ready meals in exchange for their wisdom. The phone line is being trialled by meal delivery company Parsley Box, which takes orders via a call centre as well as online, to better cater to its customers, whose average age is 76.