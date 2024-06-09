Photos: Arlington Pride brings thousands together to celebrate LGBTQ+ community

The scorching Texas heat didn’t stop thousands of people from gathering at the Levitt Pavilion for Arlington Pride 2024.

Cassandra Marquez waves a Pride flag saying “Born This Way” while dancing to a performance from Kameron Ross on stage at the Arlington Pride event at Levitt Pavilion in Arlington on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

The fourth installment of Arlington Pride was full of music, dancing, special guests, and local vendors for the attendees to enjoy and embrace LGBTQ+ representation and inclusion.

Arlington Councilmember Barbara Odom-Wesley of District 8 presents a Certificate of Recognition for Arlington Pride on stage at Levitt Pavilion in Arlington on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

The event celebrates LGBTQ+ people and their contributions to Arlington’s community and culture. Arlington Councilmember Barbara Odom-Wesley of District 8 was a special guest and presented a Certificate of Recognition on stage. Multiple artists performed including local Tarrant County Drag Artists from Halo’s Bar & Grill, Club Reflection and 1851 Club.

Other artists included Kameron Ross, JuJuBee, DJ Al Farb and the grand finale featured Dixon Dallas and Betty Who.

Rebecca Carr, left, and Reagan Rios dance together to “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” performed by Kameron Ross on stage at the Arlington Pride event at Levitt Pavilion in Arlington on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

Christian Pitts takes a break from the sun under the cooling mist area at the Arlington Pride event at Levitt Pavilion in Arlington on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

Partners Aaron Keller, left, and Chet Atkins dance together to the music being performed on stage at the Arlington Pride event at Levitt Pavilion in Arlington on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

Abigail Reyes and Cassandra Marquez greet friends during a performance from Kameron Ross at the Arlington Pride event at Levitt Pavilion in Arlington on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

Brent Gobert wears his homemade headdress at the Arlington Pride event at Levitt Pavilion in Arlington on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

Brent Gibert shows off his outfit at the Arlington Pride event at Levitt Pavilion in Arlington on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

Recording artist JuJuBee performs on stage for the crowd gathered at the Arlington Pride event at Levitt Pavilion in Arlington on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

Mallory Pradhan wears pride stickers on her face for the Arlington Pride event at Levitt Pavilion in Arlington on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

Partners Shellie Smalley and Megan Truesdell share a moment together under the cooling tent area at the Arlington Pride event at Levitt Pavilion in Arlington on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

Cassandra Marquez blows bubbles while celebrating at the Arlington Pride event at Levitt Pavilion in Arlington on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

Xander Pitts walks back to his set up near the stage to view the performances for the Arlington Pride event at Levitt Pavilion in Arlington on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

Recording artist Kameron Ross performs on stage with a shirt saying “Don’t Mess with Trans Kids” at the Arlington Pride event at Levitt Pavilion in Arlington on Saturday, June 8, 2024.