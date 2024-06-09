Photos: Arlington Pride brings thousands together to celebrate LGBTQ+ community
Christopher Torres
·1 min read
The scorching Texas heat didn’t stop thousands of people from gathering at the Levitt Pavilion for Arlington Pride 2024.
The fourth installment of Arlington Pride was full of music, dancing, special guests, and local vendors for the attendees to enjoy and embrace LGBTQ+ representation and inclusion.
The event celebrates LGBTQ+ people and their contributions to Arlington’s community and culture. Arlington Councilmember Barbara Odom-Wesley of District 8 was a special guest and presented a Certificate of Recognition on stage. Multiple artists performed including local Tarrant County Drag Artists from Halo’s Bar & Grill, Club Reflection and 1851 Club.
Other artists included Kameron Ross, JuJuBee, DJ Al Farb and the grand finale featured Dixon Dallas and Betty Who.
