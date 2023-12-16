How do photos get made and why do cats have whiskers? Try our kids’ quiz
Arran, 4, asks: how do printed photos get made?
Special machines draw what the camera sees
With photocopiers
Specially coated paper is exposed to a negative version of the photograph
Camera shop workers draw what’s on the camera
Sophie, 6, asks: why do people have five toes on each foot?
Early humans grew toes to help them gather food
All land vertebrates have a common ancestor, who had five toes on each foot
So children can practise how to count to five
Early humans had painted toenails to match their tribe
Lucy, 4, asks: why do cats have whiskers?
To poke their owners
Because they look pretty
To wipe their paws clean
To help them navigate
Soren, 4, asks: how do they make the rolls in toilet paper?
With slices of tree bark dried in a hot oven
Dried paper sheets are wound into logs, then cut up
With recycled books
A long stream of paper is spun through a fan
Esther, 8, asks: how do solar panels work?
Solar panel cells turn sunlight into electricity
The panels heat a bucket of water. This heat energy is converted to electricity
The panels power a motor that turns. Energy from this becomes electricity
Solar panels contain used batteries. When light hits them, they recharge
Solutions
1:C - In the past, you needed a roll of film to take photos. It contained a “negative” image – where the lightest areas appear the darkest. When specially sensitised paper touches the negative image, it is transformed into the photo we see. If you do it digitally, the computer scans the image, then prints it., 2:B - Our toes are all thanks to evolution! The pattern of five fingers or toes on each limb is shared by all land vertebrates (animals with a spine). Since the first common ancestor 340 million years ago, some species have fused these into hooves or lost them, but we humans have kept them., 3:D - Whiskers are actually very important to cats! These special hairs help with vision and give the cat an extra sensory input, just like antennae on insects., 4:B - A mix of wood chips and water is dried and wound on to big reels. Machines cut it into long strips, and these huge toilet paper logs are then cut into rolls., 5:A - The sun makes light, also called solar radiation. Solar panels have little cells called PV cells that take this light and turn it into energy, or electricity.
Scores
5 and above.
4 and above.
3 and above.
2 and above.
0 and above.
1 and above.
Molly Oldfield hosts Everything Under the Sun, a weekly podcast answering children’s questions, out now as a book.
Does your child have a question? Submit one here