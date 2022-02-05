I'm a beauty writer, and this $14 blush is my new go-to for Valentine's Day

This affordable blush is perfect for any Valentine's Day beauty look.

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

With Feb. 14 right around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about which makeup items you need to add to cart to complete your Valentine’s Day look.

If you’ve been on the hunt for the perfect rosy blush, the Happy Booster Glow and Mood Boosting Blush from Physicians Formula is specially formulated to add the perfect pop of colour to your cheeks — plus, it’s a super affordable choice that's currently on sale for just $14.

It’s the perfect all-in-one blush that includes multi-reflective pearls, which will add a touch of highlight and a radiant flush to your cheeks. It also comes complete with a mini brush and is scented with notes of violet. Plus, the product itself just screams Valentine’s Day, as the base is embossed with a mixture of blushing tones that come together in a heart-shaped design.

Physicians Formula Happy Booster Glow and Mood Boosting Blush (Photo via Amazon)

$14 $16 at Amazon$14 $19 at Shoppers Drug Mart

First impressions

This blush not only promises a gorgeous glow that’s perfect for sporting this Valentine’s Day but it’s also infused with the brand’s Happy Boost Blend, which helps to protect the skin from environmental stressors.

As someone who absolutely loves blush, this was an exciting product to test out just in time for Valentine's Day. I chose to use my own blush brush for the application, although it's great to see that the product comes with its own in case you're bringing it on the go and need a quick touch-up.

Upon application, it left my skin with a healthy glow and light flush of rosy pink colour. I liked the result, but I opted to go in for a second time to layer up the pigmentation. Using the same technique to apply a second layer, I focused my product on the deeper shades in the pan to add a bit more pigmentation to my cheeks. I love how easy this product was to blend, and how it made my skin look. I also picked up the scent of violet as I applied it to my skin, although, I don't mind scented makeup products, so this wasn't a big deal for me.

Story continues

From L-R: Before; after one layer; and after two layers of applying Physicians Formula Happy Booster Glow and Mood Boosting Blush in shade Rose

After two layers, I found that it added the perfect amount of rosy colour to my cheeks along with a subtle glow and highlight, in which my skin looked naturally flushed. In terms of its long-wearing properties, I found that it lasted pretty much all day on my skin, and it didn't require any touch-ups. Although the colour had faded a bit by the end of the night, the product itself has great longevity and it didn't make my skin look or feel cakey.

This is definitely a product that has made its way into my everyday makeup essentials and it gets bonus points for the super cute packaging.

What others are saying

The Physicians Formula Happy Booster Glow and Mood Boosting Blush has earned rave reviews on social media, with beauty TikToker Alissia C. calling out the adorable packaging and how glowy the product makes her skin look during one of her recent video try-on hauls.

Amazon shoppers have also jumped on board with this Valentine's Day-ready blush, as it's earned a 4.5-star rating from more than 700 customer reviews.

Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada's lifestyle newsletter.

It's definitely a top contender if you're in the market for a new blush, with one Amazon reviewer noting how "this blush is so beautiful and pigmented." Others have remarked that it adds a "natural glow" to the skin, but you also have the opportunity to layer up the colour to achieve a more pigmented look, if desired.

However, some Amazon reviewers didn't appreciate that the product seemed "overly scented," which can be a deal-breaker for some people who don't prefer to use perfumed products.

Verdict

The Physicians Formula Happy Booster Glow and Mood Boosting Blush is officially perfect for Valentine’s Day, and it's currently a steal at just $14. It has a buttery-soft formula that’s easy to blend, giving your cheeks a radiant glow-from-within look.

The combination of chrome pink packaging along with the product’s beautiful mixture of blushing tones and heart motifs makes it a must-add to your makeup collection, and perfect for celebrating the day of love — as long as you don't mind a bit of fragrance with your beauty products.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.