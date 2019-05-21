These Pics of Nagarjuna Akkineni With Rakul Preet, Samantha Akkineni and Others From the Sets of Manmadhudu 2 Are Unmissable!

On March 25 the gorgeous Rakul Preet Singh confirmed that she is onboard for Manmadhudu 2 in which Nagarjuna Akkineni is playing the lead. This film is special to all Akkineni family and fans as it also has Nagarjuna’s daughter-in-law Samantha Akkineni playing a cameo. Manmadhudu 2 is a sequel to the 2002 rom-com directed by Vijaya Bhaskar. The cast and crew were in Portugal and after a month-long, they have wrapped the schedule. Pictures of Manmadhudu 2 team are doing rounds of social media and fans can’t keep calm after seeing Rakul and Nagarjuna’s chemistry. These pictures from the sets of this film are unmissable. Confirmed! Rakul Preet Singh in Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Manmadhudu 2.

Manmadhudu 2 is helmed by Rahul Ravindran and this film happens to be his second flick after Chi La Sow. The team will be returning to Hyderabad to kickstart with the next schedule. But before that, you must check out the amazing pictures from their Portugal schedule. Samantha Akkineni had also been there to shoot her portion and about working with D-I-L Nagarjuna said in his tweet, “It was an absolute delight shooting with kodala pilla @Samanthaprabhu2 for #manmadhudu2 so much fun!!!! More pics on the way #Manmadhudu2diaries @23_rahulr @Viacom18movies @AnnapurnaStdios @AnandiArtsOffl”. Take a look at the pictures that are doing rounds of the internet. Manmadhu 2: Nagarjuna's Dapper Avatar and Rakul Preet Singh's Gorgeous Smile are Sure to Leave You Impressed in these Pictures from the Sets of the Film.

Thank you @Jaiprakash_JP for a great schedule in Portugal!! You make me want to shoot in Portugal again👍 https://t.co/LS0nQnO1cX pic.twitter.com/1MpRllev5w — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) May 15, 2019





Thanks to Our incredible potugese crew for making it so much fun!! #Manmadhudu2diaries pic.twitter.com/0JmrFwDcmc — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) May 15, 2019





Here's to the night we dont remember😝😜 and to the team we wont forget🤩🙏🤩🙏. Thank you sir😃😃#Manmadhudu2diaries pic.twitter.com/KwZBhksiUr — vennela kishore (@vennelakishore) April 29, 2019





Manmadhudu 2 is produced under the banners of Annapurna Studios, Anandi Art Creations and Viacom 18. This Telugu-language film also stars Vennela Kishore, Nassar, Rao Ramesh, Lakshmi and Devadarshini in supporting roles. Chaithan Bharadwaj has been zeroed down to compose the music of this upcoming flick. The film’s release date is yet to be announced. Stay tuned for further updates!