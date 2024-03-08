A picture-perfect Georgian townhouse for sale

Knight Frank

Perched on the corner of Montpelier Row in Twickenham, lined by mature trees and manicured hedges, is a delightful Grade II* listed Georgian property with a pale pink facade.



Montpelier Row – once described by journalist Simon Hoggart as 'one of the finest Georgian streets in greater London' – was erected in 1720 by naval officer Captain John Gray, who built a terrace of 24 townhouses. It has several literary links too: namely poets Walter de la Mare and Alfred Lord Tennyson once resided on this street.

With a picture-perfect exterior, the interior of this property is just as delightful with plenty of space, natural light and character.

The refurbished seven-bedroom, five-bathroom townhouse is arranged over four floors offering close to 5,000 sq ft, overlooking Marble Hill Park and within walking distance of the River Thames.

At the rear of the ground floor is an open-plan kitchen and dining room. The bespoke kitchen is huge by any standards, with built in appliances from Fisher & Paykel, a Rangemaster cooker, Belfast sink, and a rich green island, centrally positioned to enjoy a view of the outdoors.

No doubt this spot is the hub of the home, and the open-plan space perfectly blends indoors and out. Sky blue timber bifold doors lead onto the impressive south west-facing garden, which measures over 45ft. This outdoor space offers mature trees, plants and shrubs, a patio area for entertaining and direct access to double parking spaces.



Alongside typical Georgian architectural features (symmetrical designs, sash windows, wall panelling, elegant fireplaces) the current owners have used colour throughout to give each room personality and character in abundance.



Upstairs on the first floor is a living room with six sash windows overlooking the park and a working fire, including a period fireplace and panelled walls. Meanwhile, the main bedroom comprises a beautiful walk-in dressing room with sky blue built-in wardrobes. There are more bedrooms on the top floor, and a study too, which is ideal when working from home.

Elsewhere, the lower ground floor can work as a separate flat thanks to a fully fitted modern kitchen, two additional bedrooms, a bathroom, a patio area and utility room, and reception room with direct access onto Montpelier Row.

With a house this charming can you guess how much it costs? It's currently on the market with Knight Frank with a guide price of £4,600,000.

Take a tour below.

