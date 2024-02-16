Advertisement
REVIEW:

Is Lululemon's $44 belt bag worth the money? I'm a shopping editor — here's my honest review

It's always selling out — but does it stand up to the hype?

Prince Harry tries hand at skeleton – but Meghan says 'no way'

India McTaggart
·1 min read
Prince Harry was heard saying “Everyone should have a go at least once in their lives,” after skeleton bobsledding at the Canadian resort
The Duke of Sussex was heard saying ‘Everyone should have a go at least once in their lives’ after skeleton bobsledding at the Canadian resort - DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

The Duke of Sussex has tried his hand at skeleton bobsledding during his and the Duchess’s visit to a Canadian ski resort to mark the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games.

The seventh Games for wounded veteran personnel is being held in Vancouver and Whistler between Feb 8 and 16 2025.

The couple have been pictured on the mountain, where they were serenaded by a crowd singing God Save the King on Friday.

The Duchess was pictured on the mountain but reportedly said there was ‘no way’ she would try the sport
The Duchess was pictured on the mountain but reportedly said there was ‘no way’ she would try the sport - Stephen Lock / i-Images/i-Images Picture Agency
The couple were serenaded by a crowd singing God Save The King on Friday
The couple were serenaded by a crowd singing God Save The King on Friday - JENNIFER GAUTHIER/REUTERS

The Duke took to the skeleton bobsled twice, reaching high speeds of 99km per hour as he whizzed down the frozen track.

After finishing his second run, he quipped: “Let’s keep going until the sun goes down”, saying it was “even better” than his first attempt.

The couple are enjoying a mini tour in Canada as they attend the Vancouver Whistler 2025 One Year to Go celebrations
The couple are enjoying a mini tour in Canada as they attend the Vancouver Whistler 2025 One Year to Go celebrations - DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press
The couple hope to draw attention to the event for wounded service personnel, which Prince Harry founded a decade ago
The couple hope to draw attention to the event for wounded service personnel, which the Duke founded a decade ago - DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

The Duchess was asked if she would also attempt the daring sport, to which she laughed and replied “no way”.

“Everyone should have a go at least once in their lives,” the Duke was heard saying.