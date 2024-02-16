Prince Harry tries hand at skeleton – but Meghan says 'no way'

The Duke of Sussex was heard saying ‘Everyone should have a go at least once in their lives’ after skeleton bobsledding at the Canadian resort - DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

The Duke of Sussex has tried his hand at skeleton bobsledding during his and the Duchess’s visit to a Canadian ski resort to mark the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games.

The seventh Games for wounded veteran personnel is being held in Vancouver and Whistler between Feb 8 and 16 2025.

The couple have been pictured on the mountain, where they were serenaded by a crowd singing God Save the King on Friday.

The Duchess was pictured on the mountain but reportedly said there was ‘no way’ she would try the sport - Stephen Lock / i-Images/i-Images Picture Agency

The couple were serenaded by a crowd singing God Save The King on Friday - JENNIFER GAUTHIER/REUTERS

The Duke took to the skeleton bobsled twice, reaching high speeds of 99km per hour as he whizzed down the frozen track.

After finishing his second run, he quipped: “Let’s keep going until the sun goes down”, saying it was “even better” than his first attempt.

The couple are enjoying a mini tour in Canada as they attend the Vancouver Whistler 2025 One Year to Go celebrations - DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

The couple hope to draw attention to the event for wounded service personnel, which the Duke founded a decade ago - DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

The Duchess was asked if she would also attempt the daring sport, to which she laughed and replied “no way”.

“Everyone should have a go at least once in their lives,” the Duke was heard saying.